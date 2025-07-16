WIN PARTY DISTANCES ITSELF FROM ‘DOGGY’ AFTER PUBLIC ALTERCATION

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party has moved swiftly to distance itself from social media personality Bradley “Doggy” Sampson following a widely circulated video showing him in a physical confrontation with a young woman at the Square of the Revolution.

Sampson, who is currently wanted by police for several offences including assault and illegal possession of a firearm, was previously seen at public events associated with the WIN movement.

While not a party member, he had been active in promoting some of its outreach efforts.

On Tuesday, WIN’s leader Azruddin Mohamed issued a public statement expressing regret over the incident and making it clear that Sampson’s behaviour does not reflect the party’s values.

“It has come to my attention a few minutes ago, a matter involving Mr. Bradley Sampson and a young woman at the Square of the Revolution earlier today,” Mohamed said.

“I want to make it clear that the actions of Mr. Sampson are not in line with the values held by me or the WIN party. I wish to emphasize in the strongest terms that neither I nor the WIN party condone any form of violence, especially against women.”

Mohamed also noted that he had already offered a personal apology to the woman involved, both publicly and in person.

The statement adds to growing public attention around the case, as police continue their search for Sampson, whose once-celebrated online persona has now come under serious scrutiny.

