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IF YOU CANNOT SECURE YOUR OWN ARMORY, ALL THE ‘SAFE COUNTRY’ BILLIONS ARE JUST EXPENSIVE WINDOW DRESSING – M.P DUNCAN

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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MP Sherod Duncan Blasts Security Minister Over Vanished Police Weaponry

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Opposition Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan has leveled a “proverbial beat down” against the Ministry of Home Affairs, asserting that the government’s multi-billion dollar investment in high-tech surveillance is meaningless if the state cannot secure its own armories.

Duncan’s scathing rebuke follows the shocking revelation that seven firearms and 68 rounds of ammunition “vanished” from the Cove and John Police Station strong room—an incident the MP describes as a “magic show” of systemic failure.

The “Safe Country” Paradox

Duncan highlighted the glaring disconnect between the government’s rhetoric of modernization and the reality on the ground.

  • The Math of Failure: Duncan pointed out that since 2020, over $20 billion has been poured into security infrastructure and technology, fueled by oil revenues. The 2026 police budget alone stands at a massive $36.2 billion.
  • Modernization vs. Basic Security: “How can the Ministry of Home Affairs talk about ‘modernization’ and AI-driven ‘Safe Country’ surveillance when it cannot even secure its own strong room?” Duncan questioned, dismissing the technology as “expensive window dressing” for a hollowed-out force.
  • Audit Warnings: The MP reminded the public that the 2024 Auditor General report had already flagged $1.4 billion in defective security contracts, suggesting that the “record spending” is plagued by mismanagement.

Missing Guns, Missing Leadership

Central to Duncan’s critique is the perceived lack of accountability within the highest ranks of the security apparatus.

  • The Silence of the Minister: Duncan slammed Minister Oneidge Walrond, accusing her of retreating into a “deafening silence” since the Cove and John theft came to light.
  • The Scapegoat Strategy: He expressed concern that the investigation appears to be targeting a single Sergeant as a “scapegoat” rather than addressing the high-level leadership failures that enabled an armory breach.
  • Legislative vs. Literal Security: While Attorney General Anil Nandlall boasted of a “sweeping legislative agenda” during the 2026 Budget debates, Duncan countered that no law can fix a leadership that is “stuck in a cycle of zero accountability.”

Buying 2026 Tech for “Zero Accountability”

For Sherod Duncan, the “Safe Country” program is a “magic show” in which billions in oil money are spent on ribbons and tech, while the core of the Guyana Police Force remains vulnerable. He maintains that until the Ministry can guarantee the security of its own weapons, Guyanese citizens cannot truly feel safe. The MP is calling for an immediate and transparent overhaul of armory protocols, warning that “buying 2026 technology for a leadership stuck in the past” is a recipe for continued national insecurity.

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