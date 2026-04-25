THE PNCR\APNU  READY TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION, AS FAR AS CCJ TO PROTECT GEORGETOWN’S LOCAL DEMOCRACY

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The battle for the capital has shifted from the council chambers to the courtroom. The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) have officially declared that they are prepared to fight the central government’s “encroachment” all the way to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to preserve Georgetown’s local democracy.

PNCR General Secretary and Attorney-at-Law Sherwin Benjamin issued the warning following a series of government actions that the opposition labels as “dictatorial” attempts to strip the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of its legal powers.

The Legal Front: Streets and Property

The legal defense, led by Dr. Dexter Todd, focuses on two primary areas where the M&CC claims the state has overstepped its constitutional bounds:

The 57 Streets Seizure: The government recently reclassified 57 streets within Georgetown’s jurisdiction as “Public Roads,” placing them under the Ministry of Public Works. Mayor Alfred Mentore contends this violates the 1918 Ordinance of Town Councils , which establishes municipal ownership of city roads.

The government recently reclassified 57 streets within Georgetown’s jurisdiction as “Public Roads,” placing them under the Ministry of Public Works. Mayor Alfred Mentore contends this violates the , which establishes municipal ownership of city roads. The Water Street Compound: The state has barred the M&CC from developing the former City Constabulary Training Complex. Mayor Mentore confirmed that section 221 of the Municipal and District Councils Act will be a central pillar of their challenge, asserting the Council’s responsibility for managing its own land and assets.

“Dictatorial Tendencies”: Benjamin Rebuts PPP/C Claims

Sherwin-Williams dismissed the government’s narrative that the city’s challenges—such as drainage and waste management—stem from municipal mismanagement. Instead, he pointed to a deliberate campaign of “external interference.”

Political Resilience: Benjamin was bullish on the opposition’s prospects, dismissing threats of a PPP/C takeover. “I do not see the PPP winning this election… we are prepared as a political party to ensure that we do all necessary political work that has to be done,” Benjamin posited.

Benjamin was bullish on the opposition’s prospects, dismissing threats of a PPP/C takeover. “I do not see the PPP winning this election… we are prepared as a political party to ensure that we do all necessary political work that has to be done,” Benjamin posited. Defending Strongholds: The General Secretary emphasized that the party views Georgetown as a bastion of local democracy and will treat any attempt to “usurp” control as a challenge to the constitutional rights of the citizens who voted for the Council.

The Road to the Highest Court

With the M&CC now finalizing its legal strategy, the conflict is expected to create a landmark case for Guyana’s judicial system. By signaling their readiness to go to the CCJ, the PNCR/APNU alliance is making it clear that they no longer view the local High Court as the final arbiter of Georgetown’s destiny. For the residents of the capital, the stakes are high: the outcome of this legal marathon will define the future of local governance in Guyana for decades to come.