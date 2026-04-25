HomeNewsTHE PNCRAPNU  READY TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION, AS FAR AS CCJ TO...
NewsPolitics

THE PNCR\APNU  READY TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION, AS FAR AS CCJ TO PROTECT GEORGETOWN’S LOCAL DEMOCRACY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
385

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The battle for the capital has shifted from the council chambers to the courtroom. The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) have officially declared that they are prepared to fight the central government’s “encroachment” all the way to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to preserve Georgetown’s local democracy.

PNCR General Secretary and Attorney-at-Law Sherwin Benjamin issued the warning following a series of government actions that the opposition labels as “dictatorial” attempts to strip the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of its legal powers.

The Legal Front: Streets and Property

The legal defense, led by Dr. Dexter Todd, focuses on two primary areas where the M&CC claims the state has overstepped its constitutional bounds:

  • The 57 Streets Seizure: The government recently reclassified 57 streets within Georgetown’s jurisdiction as “Public Roads,” placing them under the Ministry of Public Works. Mayor Alfred Mentore contends this violates the 1918 Ordinance of Town Councils, which establishes municipal ownership of city roads.
  • The Water Street Compound: The state has barred the M&CC from developing the former City Constabulary Training Complex. Mayor Mentore confirmed that section 221 of the Municipal and District Councils Act will be a central pillar of their challenge, asserting the Council’s responsibility for managing its own land and assets.

“Dictatorial Tendencies”: Benjamin Rebuts PPP/C Claims

Sherwin-Williams dismissed the government’s narrative that the city’s challenges—such as drainage and waste management—stem from municipal mismanagement. Instead, he pointed to a deliberate campaign of “external interference.”

  • Political Resilience: Benjamin was bullish on the opposition’s prospects, dismissing threats of a PPP/C takeover. “I do not see the PPP winning this election… we are prepared as a political party to ensure that we do all necessary political work that has to be done,” Benjamin posited.
  • Defending Strongholds: The General Secretary emphasized that the party views Georgetown as a bastion of local democracy and will treat any attempt to “usurp” control as a challenge to the constitutional rights of the citizens who voted for the Council.

The Road to the Highest Court

With the M&CC now finalizing its legal strategy, the conflict is expected to create a landmark case for Guyana’s judicial system. By signaling their readiness to go to the CCJ, the PNCR/APNU alliance is making it clear that they no longer view the local High Court as the final arbiter of Georgetown’s destiny. For the residents of the capital, the stakes are high: the outcome of this legal marathon will define the future of local governance in Guyana for decades to come.

Previous article
WALTON-DESIR SAYS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMS NEED A SYSTEM THAT WORKS
Next article
IF YOU CANNOT SECURE YOUR OWN ARMORY, ALL THE ‘SAFE COUNTRY’ BILLIONS ARE JUST EXPENSIVE WINDOW DRESSING – M.P DUNCAN
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID