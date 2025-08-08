IF A GOV’T CANNOT VALUE THE HISTORIC MEMORIES OF AFRO-GUYANESE HOW CAN IT BE GIVEN ANOTHER CHANCE

Hamilton Green Accuses Government of Disrespecting African History Amid 1823 Monument Controversy

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Former Prime Minister and long-serving Mayor of Georgetown, Elder Hamilton Green, has accused the government of eroding the significance of African history in Guyana, following the controversial erection of pavilions near the 1823 Monument, a sacred site commemorating one of the most pivotal slave rebellions in the region’s history.

On Thursday, Green joined members of the 1823 Coalition Movement and officials from the Mayor and City Council in a picketing exercise denouncing what they describe as a blatant act of disrespect, particularly during Emancipation observances.

“You can’t support a government that is so disrespectful and has shown us disdain for the history of this country,” Green told reporters at the protest.

The Monument and the Message

The 1823 Monument, located along the Atlantic coast near the seawall, stands as a solemn reminder of the East Coast Demerara slave uprising—a bloody and courageous resistance led by enslaved Africans demanding freedom. Green contends that the recent development of recreational structures near the monument threatens to trivialize the memory of those who fought and died during the revolt.

“If we don’t defend that sacrifice, we’ll be cursed,” Green warned. “This is not a trivial event to be put aside.”

He called on President Irfaan Ali and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport to intervene and reverse the decision, stressing that Afro-Guyanese history must not be treated as an afterthought in national development.

Deputy Mayor, City Council Vows Resistance

Also present at the demonstration were Deputy Mayor Denise Miller and City Councillor Leelan Saul, both of whom echoed Green’s sentiments and signaled the municipality’s opposition to the pavilion construction. They alleged that the Ministry of Culture acted without consultation and in violation of the city’s jurisdiction over the land.

“The government doesn’t believe in inclusiveness or consultation. That makes it a government of disrespect,” said Deputy Mayor Miller. “This ground must be left alone.”

Councillor Saul issued a direct warning to Minister Charles Ramson Jr., claiming that the site is under the ownership of the Mayor and City Council and vowing to defend it “by any means necessary.”

“As my elders say, if it takes shedding my blood as my ancestors did, we will go down that road,” Saul declared.

Call to Action: “Stand Up or Be Cursed”

Elder Green concluded his remarks with a rallying call to all Guyanese—particularly those of African descent—to resist what he described as political efforts to dilute and commercialize sacred spaces.

“I call upon all Guyanese, irrespective of race, but in particular the descendants of those brave Africans—stand up. If they don’t, their ancestors will curse them.”

Context and Next Steps

The protest adds to ongoing tensions surrounding the government’s Emancipation programming, which critics say lacks authentic community involvement. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture has not yet issued a formal response to the allegations of disrespect or clarified the rationale behind the pavilion project.

As the September 1 general and regional elections draw closer, the incident may heighten scrutiny over the government’s treatment of historical memory, particularly with Guyana’s African heritage.

