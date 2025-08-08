APNU VOWS MEGA PAY HIKE, HOUSING PRIORITY FOR SOLDIERS AND POLICE 

In a bold pitch to win the hearts of Guyana’s uniformed services, the APNU Coalition has unveiled an ambitious plan to boost salaries, benefits, and working conditions for police officers and soldiers — a promise that could transform the livelihoods of thousands of men and women in uniform.

The party says if elected, it will deliver a 35% salary increase, raise the tax-free threshold to $400,000, and issue an annual $100,000 cash transfer in its very first year in office. Entry-level pay in the military and police would also jump to at least $200,000 per month, alongside a suite of benefits including rent-to-own housing, subsidies for water and electricity, and child allowances.

APNU’s plan doesn’t stop there. Police and soldiers would get priority in house-lot allocations, expanded bursaries for their children, and training opportunities to prepare them for life after service. For soldiers stationed at remote border posts, the coalition promises better barrack conditions, modern equipment, and upgraded technical skills training in fields ranging from agriculture to vehicle maintenance. Police, meanwhile, would see advanced crime-fighting tools introduced — including drones, smart patrol vehicles, and digital forensic systems.

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton framed the proposal as a matter of respect and national security. “Our disciplined forces deserve far more than they’re getting. They work under difficult and often dangerous conditions, and yet are under-compensated,” the party said in a statement, accusing the PPP of dismissing such benefits as excessive.

However, history offers a note of caution. Both major parties have, at various times, pledged sweeping reforms and pay increases for the joint services — with mixed results. In 2014, the then-PPP government announced salary adjustments and duty-free concessions for officers. In 2019, under the APNU-led administration, police and soldiers received a one-off bonus and equipment upgrades. And just last year, the current PPP/C government rolled out a 7% pay increase for public servants, including security forces, alongside new housing initiatives.

With elections approaching, the stakes are high. Guyana’s disciplined forces play a pivotal role not just in border defense — particularly amid ongoing tensions with Venezuela — but in maintaining law and order at home. APNU’s pitch positions them as central to national stability, while doubling as a potential swing bloc in the political battle for votes.

For now, soldiers and police will watch and wait, as another round of campaign promises makes its way through the barracks and stations — promises that, if kept, could reshape the lives of those sworn to protect the nation.

