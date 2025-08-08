Friday, August 8, 2025
IT WILL NOT BE BUSINESS AS USUAL WITH FORWARD GUYANA GOVERNMENT AT TEH HELM, CORRUPTION, COST OF LIVING, INFLATION WILL BE ADDRESSED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
1

Forward Guyana Unveils Manifesto Focused on Fighting Corruption, Reducing Cost of Living, and Rebuilding Trust

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – The Forward Guyana Movement has become the second political party to release its manifesto ahead of the highly anticipated September 1 General and Regional Elections, outlining an agenda aimed at restoring public trust, dismantling political patronage, and delivering tangible improvements in citizens’ lives.

Speaking at the launch, presidential candidate Amanza Walton-Desir highlighted a growing sense of frustration among ordinary Guyanese—especially young people—who feel that their voices are ignored and the system is rigged against them.

“We are fighting to restore the dignity of this nation through the empowerment of people… to restore the soul of a people through respect and decency,” Walton-Desir declared.

Tackling Corruption and Cost of Living

A central theme of the manifesto is a zero-tolerance approach to corruption. Walton-Desir accused the current administration of systemic mismanagement, alleging significant cost inflation in national infrastructure projects.

“For every one kilometer of road built, we spend an additional $412 million more than is necessary,” she claimed.

The rising cost of living—especially food, housing, and transportation—was also flagged as a priority. Walton-Desir pointed out that while wages have stagnated, basic necessities have become increasingly unaffordable, pushing more families into poverty.

“We’re in this fight to dismantle a political cartel that has kept people poor, vulnerable, and increasingly dependent,” she said.

Equity in Public Services and Rural Inclusion

The Forward Guyana manifesto also promises comprehensive improvements in healthcare, education, electricity, and public transport, particularly in rural and hinterland communities, which they say remain significantly under-resourced.

Walton-Desir criticized the uneven development across the country, saying that underserved areas have long been neglected by the political class.

Transparency and Accountability

To combat corruption and foster greater civic engagement, the party has pledged to publish all non-security government contracts, expenditures, communications, and official schedules, allowing every Guyanese citizen to track how public funds are spent and how decisions are made.

“Corruption does not only rob people of their money, it robs them of their opportunities,” Walton-Desir emphasized. “We must improve governance by waging war on corruption and promoting transparency and accountability.”

Public Safety and Youth Empowerment

Acknowledging concerns over rising crime and insecurity, particularly among vulnerable groups, the party said it would adopt a zero-tolerance stance on patronage and crime, paired with a stronger focus on youth inclusion in policymaking.

“Too many young people feel like the system doesn’t work for them. That must change,” Walton-Desir said.

What Comes Next

The Forward Guyana Movement has promised to release specific policy highlights and sector-by-sector plans in the coming days. The manifesto’s launch comes amid a crowded political field, with several other parties expected to unveil their election agendas soon.

“First, we will have a philosophical rallying point for this nation,” Walton-Desir stated. “Then, you’ll see the practical interventions we intend to roll out.”

