Sunday, July 20, 2025
HomeArticlesJERMAINE FIGUEIRA DEFLECTS TO ALI’S SIDE: “I’M ALL IN FOR HIS RE-ELECTION”
ArticlesBREAKING NEWS!!ELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

JERMAINE FIGUEIRA DEFLECTS TO ALI’S SIDE: “I’M ALL IN FOR HIS RE-ELECTION”

By HGPTV
0
1296

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a political twist few saw coming, Jermaine Figueira—once a rising figure within the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), has thrown his full support behind President Dr. Irfaan Ali, pledging not just words, but boots-on-the-ground involvement in the President’s re-election campaign.

“There’s no leader in this country who hasn’t erred, and President Irfaan Ali is no exception,” Figueira said in a striking interview on the Starting Point podcast over the weekend. “But I believe that his leadership far outweighs his imperfections.”

The endorsement hits hard given Figueira’s recent and very public break from the PNCR. Just weeks ago, he resigned from the party, accusing its leadership of abandoning core values, embracing ethnic division, and failing to rise to the moment in times of national crisis.

Now, he’s flipped the script, and he’s not just dipping a toe in. “My endorsement of him goes beyond rhetoric,” he declared. “I’m going to actively involve myself in his re-election campaign.”

Figueira described President Ali as someone with a genuine desire to unite Guyana, calling his leadership inclusive and grounded in national interest. The endorsement signals not only personal conviction, but a potentially significant political realignment as the country approaches the September 1 polls.

His move has already ignited chatter on both sides of the political aisle. For supporters of the PPP/C, it’s a major win, proof, they say, that President Ali’s message is resonating even across party lines. For critics, it’s a betrayal.

Still, Figueira appears unfazed by the fallout. He stood firm in his decision, hinting that Guyana needs more than old loyalties and partisan lines, it needs leadership that delivers.

As campaign season heats up, Figueira’s defection and full-throated support for the incumbent could have ripple effects across key battlegrounds. The message is clear: this isn’t just a political endorsement, it’s a political earthquake.

Previous article
ADRIANA YOUNGE CASE…HOTEL CAMERAS WERE WORKING, LEGAL BATTLE COMING – ATTORNEY
Next article
“I WAS DRUGGED AND RAPED BY THREE MEN” — VICTIM IN BAR VIDEO BREAKS SILENCE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Bandits rob ECD businessman at grocery shop of over $70,000 in...

Woman hospitalised with injuries to head, body after speeding car flips,...