JERMAINE FIGUEIRA DEFLECTS TO ALI’S SIDE: “I’M ALL IN FOR HIS RE-ELECTION”

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a political twist few saw coming, Jermaine Figueira—once a rising figure within the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), has thrown his full support behind President Dr. Irfaan Ali, pledging not just words, but boots-on-the-ground involvement in the President’s re-election campaign.

“There’s no leader in this country who hasn’t erred, and President Irfaan Ali is no exception,” Figueira said in a striking interview on the Starting Point podcast over the weekend. “But I believe that his leadership far outweighs his imperfections.”

The endorsement hits hard given Figueira’s recent and very public break from the PNCR. Just weeks ago, he resigned from the party, accusing its leadership of abandoning core values, embracing ethnic division, and failing to rise to the moment in times of national crisis.

Now, he’s flipped the script, and he’s not just dipping a toe in. “My endorsement of him goes beyond rhetoric,” he declared. “I’m going to actively involve myself in his re-election campaign.”

Figueira described President Ali as someone with a genuine desire to unite Guyana, calling his leadership inclusive and grounded in national interest. The endorsement signals not only personal conviction, but a potentially significant political realignment as the country approaches the September 1 polls.

His move has already ignited chatter on both sides of the political aisle. For supporters of the PPP/C, it’s a major win, proof, they say, that President Ali’s message is resonating even across party lines. For critics, it’s a betrayal.

Still, Figueira appears unfazed by the fallout. He stood firm in his decision, hinting that Guyana needs more than old loyalties and partisan lines, it needs leadership that delivers.

As campaign season heats up, Figueira’s defection and full-throated support for the incumbent could have ripple effects across key battlegrounds. The message is clear: this isn’t just a political endorsement, it’s a political earthquake.

