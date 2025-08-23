Saturday, August 23, 2025
Articles

GECOM DISPELS SOCIAL MEDIA RUMOURS, SAYS BALLOT BOXES SECURE

By HGPTV
Georgetown, Guyana – August 23, 2025 – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has confirmed that all election materials, including ballot boxes involved in a convoy accident on the East Coast Demerara public road, were safely delivered to its Georgetown headquarters under police escort.

The accident occurred on Friday night in the vicinity of La Bonne Intention (LBI) while ballot boxes containing votes cast by members of the Disciplined Services were being transported from District Six. GECOM staff, political party agents, and police officers were part of the escort.

In a statement, the Commission rejected a social media post that claimed ballot boxes were scattered during the accident, describing it as “malicious” and “false.” GECOM emphasized that all election materials were retrieved and are now in secure custody.

Preliminary reports indicated that several GECOM staff, party agents, and a police officer were injured in the collision. They were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for treatment. GECOM said it would continue to pursue the matter with the aim of supporting their recovery.

The accident is being investigated by the Guyana Police Force.

