HUGHES QUITS AND PATTERSON BECOMES INTERIM LEADER

Georgetown, Guyana – September 20, 2025 – The Alliance For Change (AFC) is in a period of transition following the sudden resignation of party leader Nigel Hughes, who stepped down after taking full responsibility for the party’s dismal showing in the September 1 General and Regional Elections.

Chairman David Patterson has now been tasked with leading the party in the interim, while the AFC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) works to persuade Hughes to reconsider his decision, at least until a formal leadership election can be held.

In a statement, the party acknowledged Hughes’ decision as a sign of accountability but stressed that he alone should not shoulder the blame for the loss. The NEC argued that electoral outcomes are the collective responsibility of the party leadership and membership alike.

Despite the setback, AFC leaders are insisting that this is not the end. They reminded supporters that political history is filled with examples of parties that fell to zero seats in legislatures but later rebuilt and regained influence. As part of that rebuilding effort, the NEC revealed that it has already started a comprehensive SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis of its 2025 campaign performance. The aim is to identify what went wrong and map out a path to recovery.

For now, however, the focus remains on Hughes. The NEC has dispatched a delegation to meet with him personally, hoping to convince him to remain in the role until new leadership can be chosen.

