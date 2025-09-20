WIN LEADER MOHAMED: TOO MANY FAMILIES DESTROYED BY DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Georgetown, Guyana – September 20, 2025 – The death of Kevin Smith, a resident of Baramita in the Northwest District, has reignited calls for urgent national attention to domestic violence. Smith lost his life following a domestic dispute involving his partner, 19-year-old Nadria James, according to police reports.

In a statement on Saturday, We Invest In Nationhood (WIN) leader Azruddin Mohamed described the incident as another painful reminder of how widespread and destructive domestic violence remains in Guyana.

“This is no isolated incident,” Mohamed said. “Just days ago, we were grappling with a man stabbing his wife before taking poison. And now, here we are again. Too many families are being torn apart. This cycle of violence must end.”

Mohamed urged a stronger national response, emphasizing the importance of counselling and mental health support for both men and women as part of the solution. He insisted that violence can never be the answer and that the responsibility to break the cycle lies with every citizen.

“We must prioritize counselling and support systems. Domestic violence demands our collective attention and collaborative action,” he said. “The onus is on each of us to ensure tragedies like these do not continue to plague our nation.”

The WIN leader’s remarks echo growing concerns about domestic violence across Guyana, where police records show increasing reports of abuse and violence within families.

