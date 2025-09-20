8-YEAR-OLD GIRL DIES IN PARIKA CRASH, FATHER INJURED; DRIVER TESTED DRUNK

GEORGETOWN — Police are probing a deadly accident along the Parika Backdam access road, East Bank Essequibo, which claimed the life of eight-year-old Supriya Khan on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:05 p.m. on September 19, 2025, when a pickup, GAB 8162, driven by 22-year-old Arif Alli of Parika, struck an electric cycle ridden by 32-year-old Imran Khan of Naamryck Koker. The child, who was riding pillion, was thrown onto the roadway along with Imran after the vehicle attempted to overtake them.

Supriya was rushed to the De Kinderen Public Hospital by the pickup driver but was pronounced dead on arrival. Imran Khan, who sustained a fractured skull, was also hospitalized.

Police confirmed that Alli failed two breathalyzer tests, returning blood alcohol levels of 128% and 134%, well above the legal limit.

The child’s body has since been taken to Ezekiel Funeral Home, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted. Investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

