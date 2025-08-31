Saturday, August 30, 2025
MOHAMED PREDICTS RECORD TURNOUT: “130,000 VOTES IN REGION FOUR WILL BREAK THE RED AND THE GREEN”

By HGPTV
Georgetown, Guyana – August 30, 2025 – At the Marriott parking lot on Saturday night, Presidential Candidate Azruddin Mohamed closed his campaign with a bold prediction: his movement will deliver the highest voter turnout in Guyana’s history and secure 130,000 votes in Region Four, enough to break the dominance of the traditional “Red and Green” parties.

“I am averaging this election, we will have the highest voters turnout in the history. In Region Four, we will have about 75 to 80% turnout,” Mohamed declared. “The reason why we need 130,000 votes, and I know we will get it, is because we have a lot of first-time voters and everybody fed up with the Red and the Green party.”

To illustrate the depth of support, Mohamed shared a personal encounter with a 97-year-old indigenous woman in Wakapoa, off the Pomeroon River. “She called me to sit on her step and she sang a song for me. And she told me, ‘Mohamed, you will be the next president of this country.’ She arranged with her grandson to fuel the boat to get to the polling station,” he recounted, describing it as proof of the determination among Guyanese of all ages to vote for change.

While his forecast dominated the night, Mohamed also spoke about justice and accountability, pledging to fight impunity if elected. He began with a moment of silence for victims of violent crime, including Adriana Young, the Henry boys, and Harry Singh. “Justice is coming. Justice is coming,” he said.

He accused senior police officials and political leaders of enabling victimization of his supporters. “We know who called the commander for Region Three. We know exactly who gave instructions that night at the hotel. We don’t need stooges like the commissioner of police and that commander for the amount of victimization throughout this country,” he charged. “But the victimization can’t move me because I’m a soldier. And the strongest soldiers get the toughest fight.”

Mohamed promised that a new government under his leadership would invite the FBI to investigate major unsolved murders. “Wherever the chips gotta fall, it gotta fall,” he said.

Turning his attention to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, Mohamed accused him of presiding over widespread extrajudicial killings during the early 2000s. “Under his presidency, they had the most extrajudicial assassinations in this country, 95% black and 5% white in those days. The amount of black brothers that lost their lives… but rest assured, the days for that are over.”

He also criticized the current voters list as “bloated” with the names of deceased persons. “They don’t want to change the list. But when we take office, we gonna get a right place, we gonna get a right list,” he promised.

Throughout his speech, Mohamed emphasized that the WIN movement belonged to the people, not to him personally. “We are unstoppable. Because of you, because of the people, I announce my candidacy. My life is not about power, title and ranks. My life is all about serving you, empowering the people, looking out for our children, looking out for single mothers, persons living with disabilities.”

As the rally drew to a close, Mohamed urged supporters to stay focused on delivering the votes that he believes will change Guyana’s history. “We need the WIN movement, because it’s your movement. Your movement. And with 130,000 votes in Region Four, we will win this election.”

HGPTV
