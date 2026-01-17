Saturday, January 17, 2026
VAPES LACED WITH THC CONFISCATED BY CANU, EARLY WARNING SYSTEM ACTIVATED

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Authorities are raising serious concerns following the seizure of high-potency cannabis vape cartridges in Georgetown, warning that the products appear deliberately designed to target young people and represent a dangerous shift in the local drug trade.

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) has issued a National Early Warning Alert after confiscating multiple THC-infused cannabis vape cartridges during an intelligence-led operation in Campbellville earlier this month.

According to CANU, the seizure signals an emerging and troubling trend involving the importation of highly concentrated cannabis products disguised as ordinary vaping devices. Officials say the cartridges were packaged in brightly coloured, professionally printed branding—an approach they believe is aimed at attracting youths and young adults.

Authorities have also expressed grave health concerns, noting that the chemical composition of the seized vapes remains unknown. Samples have since been sent for laboratory testing to determine potency levels and identify any potential contaminants.

CANU warned that unregulated cannabis vape products often contain extremely high concentrations of THC, frequently mixed with unidentified additives. Such exposure, officials say, increases the risk of both short- and long-term health effects, particularly for minors and first-time users.

The discovery has been formally flagged under Guyana’s Early Warning System, a monitoring framework managed by CANU to track emerging drug threats, evolving trafficking methods, and new product trends. The system is intended to guide enforcement strategies and inform public-health responses before widespread harm occurs.

CANU is urging parents, educators, and members of the public to remain vigilant, cautioning that the growing sophistication of drug packaging makes detection more difficult. The agency has also appealed for citizens to report any suspicious activity related to the sale or distribution of vaping products.

Officials stress that early interception is critical, warning that failure to act swiftly could lead to rapid proliferation among vulnerable groups, especially school-aged youths.

Investigations into the origin and distribution network of the seized products are ongoing.

