HOPE FLOWS TO PORT KAITUMA AS PRESIDENTIAL PROMISES ECHO ACROSS GUYANA

PORT KAITUMA, REGION ONE – August 2, 2025 – Electricity rates are down. Tolls have been lifted. New infrastructure is on the way. That was the message delivered by President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Saturday during a community meeting in Port Kaituma, where he outlined a series of new interventions aimed at lowering the cost of living and addressing long-standing issues in Region One (Barima-Waini).

Effective August 1, residents of Port Kaituma began benefiting from a 30 percent reduction in electricity rates through the Port Kaituma Power and Light Inc., part of a $110 million government subsidy. The President also reaffirmed the continuation of the 15 kilowatts of free electricity already provided to households. This, he said, is about “putting real money back into people’s pockets.”

He also announced the removal of the toll at Four Miles, easing transportation costs for farmers, miners, and drivers of goods vehicles who rely on the region’s roads to do business. Plans were unveiled to build a new market, a housing scheme, and a long-awaited wharf and cold storage facility to reduce spoilage of perishable produce — a daily frustration for local farmers. In addition, he promised better accommodations for medical staff, upgraded water access through microwater treatment systems, and targeted assistance to the community of Baramita, which continues to struggle with alcoholism, drug abuse, and poor infrastructure.

Financial services are also set to expand. The President said efforts are underway to introduce banking in the region to increase access to credit and basic financial tools. Further, he reaffirmed a broader agricultural plan to make Region One and neighbouring Region Two the “cocoa and coffee capital of the Caribbean.”

“We don’t have an elections strategy — we have a development strategy,” President Ali told the gathering of hundreds, many of them dressed in red and white PPP/C apparel.

But his declarations in Region One are not happening in isolation. They follow a wave of similar announcements across the country in recent months as Guyana prepares for general and regional elections on September 1.

In Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), President Ali recently committed over $5 billion in new investments, including a water treatment plant, expanded power generation, road upgrades, sea defence works, and the rehabilitation of 50 miles of drainage and irrigation canals. Residents there have also received over 4,500 cash grants and were told to expect new cold storage facilities soon. These commitments were reported by Guyana Times on July 26.

Region Three (Essequibo Islands–West Demerara) has been positioned as a key player in national economic growth. According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the region is set to benefit from gas-to-energy projects, agricultural expansion, and major infrastructure developments like the new Demerara River bridge and expanded education and health services.

In Region Six (East Berbice–Corentyne), the President has pledged to transform the area into a logistics and industrial hub with a new deepwater port, the second oil and gas hub, and crop insurance programmes. He made the announcement at a rally in New Amsterdam, where he told residents the region would be linked to Brazil for trade. That pledge was covered by News Room on July 20.

In the hinterland and Indigenous communities, the government has committed to constructing over 2,500 homes within five years, alongside road upgrades and security improvements. A $1 billion allocation for hinterland roads has already begun disbursement, as reported by Stabroek News and DPI in May and June.

Across the country, Guyana’s oil wealth is finally beginning to fund widespread social and economic investments. Nationally, the government has already launched free university education starting January 2025, GUY$10,000 child health vouchers, increases to the minimum wage, and pension support through the National Insurance Scheme.

But observers warn that while oil revenue has created opportunities for real transformation, the challenge lies in maintaining equity and transparency in how those funds are used. A recent Financial Times article highlighted the importance of sustaining strong institutions and inclusive planning in oil-producing economies like Guyana.

In Region One, where long-standing neglect has hardened public expectations, the message from residents is clear: they welcome the help, but want more than promises. They want results that last beyond September.

