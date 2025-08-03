Sunday, August 3, 2025
ELECTIONS 2025: THE TORTOISE, THE HARE, AND THE BURDEN OF HISTORY.

EDITORIAL – As Guyana inches closer to its next general and regional elections, the familiar rhythms of political life are returning. Predictable party loyalties, combative rhetoric, and grand promises dominate the airwaves again. But beyond the noise, it is worth pausing to reflect—not only on who is leading the race, but on how it is being run. The timeless fable of the tortoise and the hare offers a revealing metaphor for our electoral landscape.

The overconfident hare charges ahead in the story, convinced of an easy victory. He rests on his natural speed, underestimates the slower tortoise, and becomes complacent. The tortoise, though slow, remains steady and focused, and ultimately crosses the finish line first. His success lies not in speed but in discipline, purpose, and consistency.

Guyana’s politics has often mirrored this uneven race. Major parties have historically surged ahead, powered by entrenched support bases, aggressive campaigning, and sometimes flashy, short-term programs. But speed alone—whether in the form of hurried policy announcements or politically timed spending—has not always translated into sustainable development or national cohesion.

Meanwhile, the “tortoises” of our political system—grassroots movements, community organizers, civil society advocates, and emerging leaders—often work quietly and without fanfare. Their efforts rarely make headlines, but they represent the deliberate, inclusive progress needed to address Guyana’s enduring challenges: inequality, ethnic division, fragile institutions, and a persistent deficit of public trust in government.

The upcoming election is not only a test for political parties but also for voters. Will we continue to reward the political hares who rely on machinery, theatrics, and the inertia of historical loyalties? Or will we begin to notice the tortoises—those offering grounded, realistic, and steady approaches to the country’s future?

Another lesson from the fable worth remembering: the hare didn’t lose because he lacked ability—he lost because he was arrogant. In Guyana, we’ve seen how political overconfidence, dismissiveness toward civil society, and contempt for smaller players can lead to stagnation and missed opportunities for reform. Arrogance in leadership has delayed progress and deepened divisions.

Democracy is not a sprint—it’s a marathon. The goals we share—transparent governance, social harmony, economic justice—can not be achieved through flash-in-the-pan politics. They require honest leadership, sustained effort, and an engaged citizenry willing to look beyond spectacle and demand substance.

As Guyana enters another election season, the real question is not who’s loudest or fastest, but who is willing to run the full course with integrity, discipline, and vision. Let us not be distracted by the noise. In this race, Guyana needs more tortoises

