GECOM BLUNTLY REFUSES TO NAME LEGAL OFFICER, CEO, DCEO SAYS THEY PREFER TO CONSULT FIRST

GECOM Silent on Identity of Newly Retained Lawyer

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is refusing to disclose who is currently providing legal services to the electoral body, following the non-renewal of attorney-at-law Kurt Dilva’s contract.

During a press conference, Chief Elections Officer Vishnu Persaud was pressed on the issue but offered little clarity, noting only that the commission has members who are attorneys, including Chairperson Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, and that an external lawyer has recently been retained.

When further questioned about the identity of the attorney and the cost to taxpayers, Persaud declined to answer, saying it was “a commission matter.” Deputy Chief Elections Officer Anil Giddings added that the commission had not given approval to release the information at this time publicly.

However, Nightly News was reliably informed that GECOM has contracted a Dominican-based attorney to provide legal services during this critical election period.

Notably, Justice Singh was absent from the press conference, with no explanation offered for her absence.

Like this: Like Loading...