HGPTV Channel 16 / Cable 67 Resumes Broadcast Following Strategic Infrastructure Upgrades

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – February 8, 2026 — HGPTV Channel 16 / Cable 67, Guyana’s premier free-to-air television network, is pleased to announce that terrestrial broadcasting has officially resumed following the successful completion of scheduled tower maintenance.

The station was taken offline for approximately two weeks to perform essential technical upgrades. These works were designed to:

Enhance signal reliability for a smoother viewing experience.

Boost transmission quality across the broadcast range.

Fortify long-term infrastructure stability to ensure uninterrupted service.

“We recognize the vital role HGPTV plays in informing, educating, and entertaining the Guyanese public,” the station management noted. “This maintenance was a critical investment in our future, ensuring we continue to deliver the high-quality, dependable service our audience deserves.”

HGPTV management extends its deepest gratitude to our loyal viewers—both at home and in the diaspora—for their patience and continued support during this brief hiatus.

Full transmission has now been restored. Viewers can once again tune in for trusted news coverage, original local programming, and cultural content that remains the heartbeat of the Guyanese media landscape.

Media Contact Information

HGPTV Omar Farouk Inc.

📧 channel16.67@hgptv.com

📞 +592 220 3995

🌐 www.hgptv.com

