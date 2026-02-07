Sunday, February 8, 2026
HomeNewsExclusive: HARRAGIN BREAKS SILENCE AFTER DPP RECOMMENDS NO CHARGES IN CYBERCRIME PROBE
News

Exclusive: HARRAGIN BREAKS SILENCE AFTER DPP RECOMMENDS NO CHARGES IN CYBERCRIME PROBE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
781

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Following a high-profile investigation that garnered widespread attention on social media, the cybercrime probe against [Harragin] has reportedly been closed. In an exclusive sit-down interview, the individual at the center of the controversy provided a detailed account of the events, maintaining his innocence and asserting that he was a victim of theft and digital compromise rather than a perpetrator.

The case, which involved the unauthorized distribution of explicit material, concluded after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) reviewed the police file and recommended that no criminal charges be laid against him.

The Stolen Phone Defense

During the interview, Harragin sought to clear his name by detailing the timeline of a “compromised security” event. His primary defense rests on the claim that his personal device was stolen shortly before the material surfaced online.

  • Unauthorized Access: Harragin insists that the explicit content was accessed and distributed by third parties without his knowledge or consent.
  • Lack of Intent: He maintained that he neither uploaded the material nor intended for it to be viewed by the public, characterizing the leak as a “malicious attempt to destroy his reputation.”
  • Cooperation with Authorities: Harragin highlighted that he fully cooperated with the Guyana Police Force’s Cybercrime Unit, providing access to his accounts and timelines to demonstrate that the device was out of his possession at the time of the breach.

Police Close Case After DPP Recommendation

The legal cloud over Harragin appears to have lifted this week. Sources close to the investigation confirm that:

  1. The Investigation is Concluded: The Cybercrime Unit has officially concluded its investigation.
  2. DPP’s Findings: The Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions reportedly found insufficient evidence to prove that Harragin himself initiated the distribution of the material under the Cybercrime Act of 2018.
  3. No Prosecution: In light of the findings, the DPP recommended discontinuing the matter, effectively clearing Harragin of legal liability.

“My phone was taken, my privacy was violated, and then I was blamed for the very thing that was done to me,” Harragin remarked during the interview. “I am grateful that the truth has finally come out through the proper legal channels.”

Unanswered Questions

Despite the closure of the criminal case, several questions continue to linger among the public:

  • Identification of the Thief: The identity of the individual(s) who allegedly stole the phone and leaked the content remains unknown.
  • Data Recovery: It remains unclear if the police were able to trace the IP addresses or digital footprints of the original upload to verify the “third-party” claim.
  • Civil Implications: While criminal charges have been avoided, the reputational impact on all parties involved in the explicit material remains a significant point of public discussion.
Previous article
MP PRIMUS CHIDES PPP/C OVER REDUCED BUDGET FOR CULTURE, YOUTH AND SPORT SECTOR
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

CRIME HAS NOT INCREASED

60YR OLD CARPENTER SHOT DEAD ON GARNETT STREET