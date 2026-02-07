Exclusive: HARRAGIN BREAKS SILENCE AFTER DPP RECOMMENDS NO CHARGES IN CYBERCRIME PROBE

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Following a high-profile investigation that garnered widespread attention on social media, the cybercrime probe against [Harragin] has reportedly been closed. In an exclusive sit-down interview, the individual at the center of the controversy provided a detailed account of the events, maintaining his innocence and asserting that he was a victim of theft and digital compromise rather than a perpetrator.

The case, which involved the unauthorized distribution of explicit material, concluded after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) reviewed the police file and recommended that no criminal charges be laid against him.

The Stolen Phone Defense

During the interview, Harragin sought to clear his name by detailing the timeline of a “compromised security” event. His primary defense rests on the claim that his personal device was stolen shortly before the material surfaced online.

Unauthorized Access: Harragin insists that the explicit content was accessed and distributed by third parties without his knowledge or consent.

Lack of Intent: He maintained that he neither uploaded the material nor intended for it to be viewed by the public, characterizing the leak as a "malicious attempt to destroy his reputation."

Cooperation with Authorities: Harragin highlighted that he fully cooperated with the Guyana Police Force's Cybercrime Unit, providing access to his accounts and timelines to demonstrate that the device was out of his possession at the time of the breach.

Police Close Case After DPP Recommendation

The legal cloud over Harragin appears to have lifted this week. Sources close to the investigation confirm that:

The Investigation is Concluded: The Cybercrime Unit has officially concluded its investigation. DPP’s Findings: The Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions reportedly found insufficient evidence to prove that Harragin himself initiated the distribution of the material under the Cybercrime Act of 2018. No Prosecution: In light of the findings, the DPP recommended discontinuing the matter, effectively clearing Harragin of legal liability.

“My phone was taken, my privacy was violated, and then I was blamed for the very thing that was done to me,” Harragin remarked during the interview. “I am grateful that the truth has finally come out through the proper legal channels.”

Unanswered Questions

Despite the closure of the criminal case, several questions continue to linger among the public:

Identification of the Thief: The identity of the individual(s) who allegedly stole the phone and leaked the content remains unknown.

Data Recovery: It remains unclear if the police were able to trace the IP addresses or digital footprints of the original upload to verify the "third-party" claim.

Civil Implications: While criminal charges have been avoided, the reputational impact on all parties involved in the explicit material remains a significant point of public discussion.

