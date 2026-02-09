Monday, February 9, 2026
SPEAKER’S CHALLENCE ACCEPTED: DUNCAN FILES MOTION TO REVERSE MEDIA RESTRICTIONS.

By HGPTV
HGP Nightly News – In a direct response to a challenge issued by the Speaker, APNU Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan has formally submitted a motion to the National Assembly calling for the full restoration of media access to parliamentary proceedings, reigniting a debate over transparency and democratic norms.

The motion, co-sponsored by APNU MP Saiku Andrews and titled “Media Access to the Proceedings of the National Assembly,” was tabled on Friday. It asserts Parliament as the “People’s House” and calls for duly accredited media to be allowed to independently observe, record, and report on sittings to uphold public accountability and the constitutional right to information.

This action follows a heated exchange earlier in the week, where Duncan criticized restrictions limiting the number of reporters in the chamber and requiring media to use an official state feed. Speaker Manzoor Nadir, citing his authority under Standing Order 110, challenged Duncan to bring a formal motion to change the policy.

“This is a government who will tell you about press freedom and Press Freedom Day… but they continue to lock out the media from the People’s House,” Duncan stated during the budget debates, framing the issue as one of governmental hypocrisy.

The Speaker had previously defended the protocols, which include pandemic-era measures like limiting physical reporter numbers, stating that no media house was barred and both private and state entities retain access.

The opposition motion now forces a parliamentary debate on the principle of media access, arguing that current restrictions represent a departure from established practice and undermine independent scrutiny of the legislature. The motion’s fate will be determined by a vote in the House, placing the issue of parliamentary transparency squarely on the formal agenda.

HGPTV
