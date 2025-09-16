Tuesday, September 16, 2025
CAMPBELL WORKING TO ADVANCE A NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AGENDA, POVERTY ALLEVIATION, CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM, AND TRANSPARENCY ON THE FRONT BURNER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
APNU Vows Unity and Cooperation in 13th Parliament – Dr. Terrence Campbell Outlines Agenda

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

The Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has pledged to resist efforts to divide the opposition and instead pursue cooperation with the government and other parties in Parliament to advance national reforms.

Dr. Terrence Campbell, who will lead APNU’s 12-member parliamentary team, underscored this approach during an appearance on the Nation Watch programme.

“We are going to Parliament to push forward an agenda of national development which will benefit the people. If embraced, the people of this country will know exactly what was our role in getting it done—bringing relief and bringing development, not just growth,” Dr. Campbell said.

Focus on Unity and Reform

Dr. Campbell emphasized that the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has historically taken advantage of divisions among the opposition. He warned that countering this would require unity among opposition parties, including APNU, WIN, and the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM).

“One of the things that I intend to push hard for is a change in approach in this 13th Parliament, at least from the APNU parliamentarians,” he explained. “Work has already started.”

Strengthening Representation

The APNU leader noted that Guyana’s system of proportional representation often results in Members of Parliament (MPs) not serving the citizenry as effectively as they should. He pledged that APNU’s MPs will be active in every community, laying the groundwork for the upcoming Local Government Elections in 2026.

“The APNU is a national party and there is no place that we will be limited to geographically. We will campaign from coast to coast,” Dr. Campbell affirmed.

Inclusive Politics

Dr. Campbell said the opposition’s 12 MPs must be seen as a bastion for change, serving all Guyanese and not just their party’s supporters.

“I will use this opportunity to bring some change into how the parliamentary delegation operates and deliver not only for those who voted for us, but for all of the people of Guyana,” he declared.

He outlined his guiding principles as inclusionary politics, economic development, and legislative changes to strengthen democracy and deliver results.

