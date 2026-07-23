HGP Sports Pulse – July 22, 2026

By Delwin Neblett | HGP Nightly News|

Dominic Tyrrell Shatters Two National Powerlifting Records with Bronze Performance in Switzerland

VALAIS, SWITZERLAND — Standout Guyanese powerlifter Dominic Tyrrell delivered a record-breaking performance at the Silent Worker Power Series “Prime Time” Team Event in Switzerland, capturing a bronze medal finish while setting two new national marks.

Competing in the men’s 83 kg weight class, Tyrrell executed a perfect competition, successfully completing all nine of his attempts. He established a new Guyana national squat record of 275 kg (606 lbs)—surpassing his previous national mark by 2.5 kg—before completing a 170 kg bench press and a 340 kg deadlift.

The flawless display earned him an overall total of 785 kg (1,731 lbs), shattering his previous national total record by 10 kg. The result builds on Tyrrell’s international resume, following his deadlift bronze at the 2024 IPF World Championships in Lithuania and a 9th-place finish at the 2025 World Championships in Germany.

Kuru-Kururu Warriors Thrash Herstelling Raiders 9-2 in EBFA U-15 League

By Delwin Neblett

PROVIDENCE, EAST BANK DEMERARA — Kuru-Kururu Warriors FC produced a dominant attacking performance on Sunday, dismantling Herstelling Raiders 9-2 in the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Youth Ensemble U-15 League at the National Training Centre in Providence.

Player of the Match Tishon Castello spearheaded the offensive rampage, scoring five goals. Teammate Ronaldo Mendonca registered a hat-trick, while Amol Boyer and Tremane Morrisson each chipped in with a goal to round out the 9-2 victory.

Guyana Senior Men’s 3×3 Basketball Squad Arrives in Glasgow for 2026 Commonwealth Games

By Delwin Neblett

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND — Guyana’s Senior Men’s 3×3 Basketball team has officially arrived in Scotland ahead of their historic debut campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The four-man roster—comprising Kevin Mickle, Anish Ramlall, Christian Hinckson, and Travis Belgrave—will represent the Golden Arrowhead in Glasgow. Drawn into Pool A, Guyana will begin group-stage play against host nation Scotland on Friday, before taking on round-robin fixtures against New Zealand, the Cayman Islands, Australia, and Nigeria.

West Indies Select XI and Pakistan Draw Four-Day Warm-Up Match in Trinidad

By Delwin Neblett

TAROUBA, TRINIDAD & TOBAGO — The four-day warm-up encounter between the West Indies Select XI and Pakistan concluded in a draw on Tuesday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Resuming the final day on 268 for 8, the West Indies Select XI were eventually bowled out for 279 in their first innings. Batting a second time, Pakistan reached 219 for 4 in 60.1 overs before play was called. Awais Zafar top-scored for the visitors with 64, while Salman Agha contributed 52. Spinner Jomel Warrican was the pick of the Caribbean bowling attack, taking 2 for 36.

Hetmyer and Rutherford Guide West Indies to Thrilling 2-Wicket Win Over New Zealand in 5th ODI

By Delwin Neblett

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS — The West Indies signed off their home series against New Zealand on a high note, pulling off a tense two-wicket victory in the fifth and final ODI at the Kensington Oval on Tuesday.

Opting to bowl first, the hosts restricted New Zealand to 268 for 9 in 50 overs, led by Tom Latham’s 69, while Alzarri Joseph and Vitel Lawes claimed two wickets apiece.

In reply, the West Indies reached 269 for 8 in 47.3 overs to seal the win. Sherfane Rutherford laid the foundation with a crisp 61, before Shimron Hetmyer anchored the chase with an unbeaten 69. Despite 3-wicket hauls from Kiwis Jayden Lennox and Jacob Duffy, the West Indies held their nerve to finish the match 269-8, though New Zealand secured the 5-match ODI series 3-2.