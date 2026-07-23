By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The President of the Transparency Institute of Guyana Incorporated (TIGI), Mike Singh, has issued a scathing rebuke of the government’s handling of the M.V. Barima capsizing, calling for an independent international Commission of Inquiry (COI) and the immediate firing of Public Works Minister Juan Edghill.

Singh’s demands follow public confirmation by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips that the government intends to establish a COI to investigate the disaster, which has claimed dozens of lives off the Essequibo Coast. While the Prime Minister assured the public that the state is “obligated” to launch a full investigation, he admitted that the administration is not currently in a position to address the technical parameters of the ferry’s failure.

TIGI Demands International Expertise Over Local Police Probe

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nightly News on Wednesday, Singh argued that relying on domestic police ranks or internal ministry reviews will yield incomplete results due to a severe lack of specialized maritime expertise within local law enforcement.

To ensure absolute credibility and prevent a repeat of past administrative inquiries, Singh insisted that the panel must be composed of independent international entities with no vested political or financial interest in Guyana:

International Maritime Organization (IMO): Technical experts to evaluate structural seaworthiness, international safety codes, and casualty standards.

Technical experts to evaluate structural seaworthiness, international safety codes, and casualty standards. Caribbean Maritime University / Institute: Regional maritime specialists to audit port loading protocols, vessel maintenance history, and crew certifications.

Regional maritime specialists to audit port loading protocols, vessel maintenance history, and crew certifications. Independent Judicial Panel: Neutral legal figures to examine regulatory enforcement by the Transport and Harbours Department.

[ TIGI PROPOSED COI COMPOSITION ] │ ┌───────────────────────────────┼───────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ ▼ [ IMO Technical Panel ] [ Caribbean Maritime Institute ] [ Non-Aligned Judicial Chair ] - Evaluates SOLAS codes - Audits port dispatch rules - Subpoena authority & public trust - Analyzes hull & engine - Reviews crew certifications - Free from domestic political bias

“To leave this matter specifically to the police is going to be very difficult because they do not have the subject-matter experts to deal with issues of marine tragedy,” TIGI President Mike Singh stated during the interview. “It has to be an international Commission of Inquiry made up of competent experts from the International Maritime Organization, the Caribbean Maritime Institute, and those type of entities with no vested interest in Guyana. Today, most people have no faith in the state.”

Calls for Immediate Executive Dismissals

Beyond the structure of the inquiry, Singh demanded immediate accountability at the highest administrative levels. He insisted that Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill (referred to as “the Bishop”), Junior Minister Deodat Indar, and the entire leadership team at the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) must be terminated before any inquiry begins to ensure evidence is preserved and public trust is restored.

Prime Minister Phillips, meanwhile, reiterated that the government’s planned inquiry will allow all stakeholders, survivors, and family members to present facts freely. However, with civil society groups, legal experts, and opposition coalitions uniting behind demands for international oversight and ministerial resignations, pressure continues to mount on the executive branch as recovery operations proceed.