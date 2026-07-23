Edghill’s Initial Approach To M.V. Barima Tragedy Unfortunate – Opposition Parties

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Intensifying their collective push for executive accountability following the fatal M.V. Barima capsizing, representatives from Guyana’s joint opposition parties outlined what they called a series of grave “missteps” committed by Public Works Minister Juan Edghill during the critical first hours of the national disaster.

Speaking at a joint opposition press conference on Wednesday, leaders argued that Minister Edghill’s public statements lacked empathy, ignored direct survivor testimony, and demonstrated a total breakdown in ministerial responsibility.

Key Criticisms Highlighted by Opposition Leaders

Dismissal of Survivor Testimony: Former Public Infrastructure Minister and acting AFC Leader David Patterson pointed to a video released less than 12 hours after the capsizing, in which Minister Edghill aggressively rejected claims of overloading. Patterson noted that survivors—who have traveled the Georgetown to Port Kaituma route for years—were berated despite their intimate first-hand knowledge of the vessel’s normal load limits.

Former Public Infrastructure Minister and acting AFC Leader David Patterson pointed to a video released less than 12 hours after the capsizing, in which Minister Edghill aggressively rejected claims of overloading. Patterson noted that survivors—who have traveled the Georgetown to Port Kaituma route for years—were berated despite their intimate first-hand knowledge of the vessel’s normal load limits. Unpreparedness and Compromised Assets: Francis Bailey, representing the Vanguard for People’s Alliance (VPAC), highlighted systemic failures in emergency readiness. Bailey pointed to unserviceable Guyana Defence Force (GDF) helicopters parked in hangars during the crucial initial hours and questioned whether on-board life rafts and lifejackets had undergone mandatory safety testing.

Francis Bailey, representing the Vanguard for People’s Alliance (VPAC), highlighted systemic failures in emergency readiness. Bailey pointed to unserviceable Guyana Defence Force (GDF) helicopters parked in hangars during the crucial initial hours and questioned whether on-board life rafts and lifejackets had undergone mandatory safety testing. Direct Call for Ministerial Resignation: Shadow Minister of Public Works Janelle Sweatnam stated unequivocally that if she held the portfolio during such a catastrophic failure, she would do the honorable thing and step down immediately, emphasizing that ministerial responsibility means accepting accountability when state systems fail.

[ OPPOSITION ASSESSMENT OF MINISTERIAL MISSTEPS ] │ ┌─────────────────────────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ ▼ [ Lack of Empathy ] [ Operational Failures ] [ Refusal of Accountability ] - Publicly berated survivors - Unserviceable GDF helicopters - Denied overloading prematurely - Dismissed eyewitness accounts - Delayed emergency response - Defended system despite 41+ deaths - Prioritized PR over compassion - Untested life-saving gear - Rejected calls to step aside

“First and foremost, you must be respectful, you must be remorseful, and you have to empathize with people who are suffering,” David Patterson stated during the briefing. “Instead, less than 12 hours after this unfortunate incident, we saw Minister Edghill at the top of his voice berating the feelings, eyesight, and memory of the survivors. Every single survivor remembered that vessel being overloaded. When systems fail on this scale, you must let independent institutions work unimpeded.”

Ministerial Accountability vs. Executive Defense

Shadow Minister Janelle Sweatnam reinforced that true leadership requires acknowledging systemic breakdown rather than deflecting blame onto lower-level port staff.

Opposition Speaker Political Affiliation Key Message / Statement David Patterson Alliance For Change (AFC) Condemned Minister Edghill’s defensive tone; urged respect for survivor testimony. Francis Bailey Vanguard for People’s Alliance (VPAC) Criticized grounded aerial rescue assets and untested life-saving equipment. Janelle Sweatnam Shadow Minister of Public Works Declared she would resign immediately if in Edghill’s position to honor public trust.

As civil society organizations and opposition factions present a united front, calls continue to grow for President Dr. Irfaan Ali to ask Minister Edghill to step aside to ensure an uncompromised, independent investigation into the worst maritime tragedy in Guyana’s recent history.