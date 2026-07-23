HomeNewsEdghill’s Initial Approach To M.V. Barima Tragedy Unfortunate – Opposition Parties
NewsPolitics

Edghill’s Initial Approach To M.V. Barima Tragedy Unfortunate – Opposition Parties

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
49

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Intensifying their collective push for executive accountability following the fatal M.V. Barima capsizing, representatives from Guyana’s joint opposition parties outlined what they called a series of grave “missteps” committed by Public Works Minister Juan Edghill during the critical first hours of the national disaster.

Speaking at a joint opposition press conference on Wednesday, leaders argued that Minister Edghill’s public statements lacked empathy, ignored direct survivor testimony, and demonstrated a total breakdown in ministerial responsibility.

Key Criticisms Highlighted by Opposition Leaders

  • Dismissal of Survivor Testimony: Former Public Infrastructure Minister and acting AFC Leader David Patterson pointed to a video released less than 12 hours after the capsizing, in which Minister Edghill aggressively rejected claims of overloading. Patterson noted that survivors—who have traveled the Georgetown to Port Kaituma route for years—were berated despite their intimate first-hand knowledge of the vessel’s normal load limits.
  • Unpreparedness and Compromised Assets: Francis Bailey, representing the Vanguard for People’s Alliance (VPAC), highlighted systemic failures in emergency readiness. Bailey pointed to unserviceable Guyana Defence Force (GDF) helicopters parked in hangars during the crucial initial hours and questioned whether on-board life rafts and lifejackets had undergone mandatory safety testing.
  • Direct Call for Ministerial Resignation: Shadow Minister of Public Works Janelle Sweatnam stated unequivocally that if she held the portfolio during such a catastrophic failure, she would do the honorable thing and step down immediately, emphasizing that ministerial responsibility means accepting accountability when state systems fail.
                     [ OPPOSITION ASSESSMENT OF MINISTERIAL MISSTEPS ]
                                             │
       ┌─────────────────────────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────┐
       ▼                                     ▼                                     ▼
 [ Lack of Empathy ]               [ Operational Failures ]              [ Refusal of Accountability ]
 - Publicly berated survivors       - Unserviceable GDF helicopters      - Denied overloading prematurely
 - Dismissed eyewitness accounts    - Delayed emergency response         - Defended system despite 41+ deaths
 - Prioritized PR over compassion   - Untested life-saving gear          - Rejected calls to step aside

“First and foremost, you must be respectful, you must be remorseful, and you have to empathize with people who are suffering,” David Patterson stated during the briefing. “Instead, less than 12 hours after this unfortunate incident, we saw Minister Edghill at the top of his voice berating the feelings, eyesight, and memory of the survivors. Every single survivor remembered that vessel being overloaded. When systems fail on this scale, you must let independent institutions work unimpeded.”

Ministerial Accountability vs. Executive Defense

Shadow Minister Janelle Sweatnam reinforced that true leadership requires acknowledging systemic breakdown rather than deflecting blame onto lower-level port staff.

Opposition SpeakerPolitical AffiliationKey Message / Statement
David PattersonAlliance For Change (AFC)Condemned Minister Edghill’s defensive tone; urged respect for survivor testimony.
Francis BaileyVanguard for People’s Alliance (VPAC)Criticized grounded aerial rescue assets and untested life-saving equipment.
Janelle SweatnamShadow Minister of Public WorksDeclared she would resign immediately if in Edghill’s position to honor public trust.

As civil society organizations and opposition factions present a united front, calls continue to grow for President Dr. Irfaan Ali to ask Minister Edghill to step aside to ensure an uncompromised, independent investigation into the worst maritime tragedy in Guyana’s recent history.

Previous article
Internationally Trained Coast Guard-Led Rescue Unit Was Abandoned After 2020 – Patterson
Next article
Government Must Identify Legal Basis Of Mv Barima Investigation – Walton-Desir
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID