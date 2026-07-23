Internationally Trained Coast Guard-Led Rescue Unit Was Abandoned After 2020 – Patterson

Abandoned Safeguards and Delayed Response: Patterson Alleges Post-2020 Breakdown Led to M.V. Barima Disaster

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Systemic weaknesses in Guyana’s maritime emergency protocols are facing intense scrutiny following allegations by former Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson, who revealed that an internationally trained, Coast Guard-led search-and-rescue structure was dismantled after the current administration took office.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nightly News, Patterson asserted that the chaotic response to the fatal capsizing of the 87-year-old state ferry M.V. Barima exposed critical vulnerabilities, including confusion over incident command, limited operational rescue equipment, and severe delays in emergency communications.

The Coalition-Era Search-and-Rescue Framework

Patterson explained that following the expansion of offshore oil production and increased maritime traffic, the former APNU+AFC Coalition administration sought technical assistance from British maritime experts to overhaul Guyana’s rescue apparatus:

British Technical Assistance: UK maritime specialists were brought in to conduct a comprehensive audit of Guyana’s coastal search-and-rescue capabilities.

UK maritime specialists were brought in to conduct a comprehensive audit of Guyana’s coastal search-and-rescue capabilities. Interagency Task Force: A dedicated committee was established comprising the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, the Ministry of Public Security, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), and civil aviation authorities.

A dedicated committee was established comprising the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, the Ministry of Public Security, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), and civil aviation authorities. Coast Guard Command: The committee recommended creating a specialized, fully funded search-and-rescue unit operating under the operational command of the GDF Coast Guard.

The committee recommended creating a specialized, fully funded search-and-rescue unit operating under the operational command of the GDF Coast Guard. Protocol & Equipment Readiness: The unit was designed to maintain constant readiness with dedicated sea assets and aerial support to handle offshore emergencies immediately upon distress notification.

[ COALITION DEDICATED RESCUE PROTOCOL (PRE-2020) ] │ ┌──────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ [ Immediate Distress Relay ] [ GDF Coast Guard Command ] - Air Traffic / Port Control logs alert - Dedicated, fully funded rescue unit - Direct handoff to Coast Guard Ops Center - Air & sea assets deployed immediately

Four-Hour Relay Gap Alleged in M.V. Barima Response

Highlighting what he described as a total breakdown in current command structures, Patterson pointed to a critical timeline failure during the initial hours of the M.V. Barima capsizing:

“The first distress signal was received by the Air Traffic Control Tower at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in Timehri before 10:00 PM on that ill-fated Saturday,” Patterson stated. “Yet that vital message was not relayed to response units until 2:00 AM—approximately four hours later. When you change a system developed with international expertise without replacing it with an equally capable structure, this is the tragic outcome.”

Response Timeline Comparison

Event / Phase Recorded Operational Data Initial Distress Call Received Before 22:00 HRS Saturday at CJIA Control Tower Alert Relay to Response Units ~02:00 HRS Sunday (Approx. 4-hour delay) Coast Guard Arrival at Site ~02:30 HRS Sunday (Pomeroon River mouth unit) Operational Helicopter Status Limited deployment capabilities reported during initial hours

Patterson placed responsibility for the operational delays squarely at the feet of the current administration, arguing that stripping the GDF Coast Guard of its central command role created dangerous ambiguity over which agency holds ultimate authority during a maritime catastrophe.

As calls for an independent, international investigation grow across civil society and opposition benches, Patterson maintained that any comprehensive probe must examine why proven rescue frameworks were abandoned, leaving coastal and riverain travelers exposed to fatal delays.