HomeNewsInternationally Trained Coast Guard-Led Rescue Unit Was Abandoned After 2020 - Patterson
NewsPolitics

Internationally Trained Coast Guard-Led Rescue Unit Was Abandoned After 2020 – Patterson

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
200

Abandoned Safeguards and Delayed Response: Patterson Alleges Post-2020 Breakdown Led to M.V. Barima Disaster

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Systemic weaknesses in Guyana’s maritime emergency protocols are facing intense scrutiny following allegations by former Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson, who revealed that an internationally trained, Coast Guard-led search-and-rescue structure was dismantled after the current administration took office.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nightly News, Patterson asserted that the chaotic response to the fatal capsizing of the 87-year-old state ferry M.V. Barima exposed critical vulnerabilities, including confusion over incident command, limited operational rescue equipment, and severe delays in emergency communications.

The Coalition-Era Search-and-Rescue Framework

Patterson explained that following the expansion of offshore oil production and increased maritime traffic, the former APNU+AFC Coalition administration sought technical assistance from British maritime experts to overhaul Guyana’s rescue apparatus:

  • British Technical Assistance: UK maritime specialists were brought in to conduct a comprehensive audit of Guyana’s coastal search-and-rescue capabilities.
  • Interagency Task Force: A dedicated committee was established comprising the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, the Ministry of Public Security, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), and civil aviation authorities.
  • Coast Guard Command: The committee recommended creating a specialized, fully funded search-and-rescue unit operating under the operational command of the GDF Coast Guard.
  • Protocol & Equipment Readiness: The unit was designed to maintain constant readiness with dedicated sea assets and aerial support to handle offshore emergencies immediately upon distress notification.
                  [ COALITION DEDICATED RESCUE PROTOCOL (PRE-2020) ]
                                          │
       ┌──────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────┐
       ▼                                                                     ▼
 [ Immediate Distress Relay ]                                        [ GDF Coast Guard Command ]
 - Air Traffic / Port Control logs alert                             - Dedicated, fully funded rescue unit
 - Direct handoff to Coast Guard Ops Center                          - Air & sea assets deployed immediately

Four-Hour Relay Gap Alleged in M.V. Barima Response

Highlighting what he described as a total breakdown in current command structures, Patterson pointed to a critical timeline failure during the initial hours of the M.V. Barima capsizing:

“The first distress signal was received by the Air Traffic Control Tower at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in Timehri before 10:00 PM on that ill-fated Saturday,” Patterson stated. “Yet that vital message was not relayed to response units until 2:00 AM—approximately four hours later. When you change a system developed with international expertise without replacing it with an equally capable structure, this is the tragic outcome.”

Response Timeline Comparison

Event / PhaseRecorded Operational Data
Initial Distress Call ReceivedBefore 22:00 HRS Saturday at CJIA Control Tower
Alert Relay to Response Units~02:00 HRS Sunday (Approx. 4-hour delay)
Coast Guard Arrival at Site~02:30 HRS Sunday (Pomeroon River mouth unit)
Operational Helicopter StatusLimited deployment capabilities reported during initial hours

Patterson placed responsibility for the operational delays squarely at the feet of the current administration, arguing that stripping the GDF Coast Guard of its central command role created dangerous ambiguity over which agency holds ultimate authority during a maritime catastrophe.

As calls for an independent, international investigation grow across civil society and opposition benches, Patterson maintained that any comprehensive probe must examine why proven rescue frameworks were abandoned, leaving coastal and riverain travelers exposed to fatal delays.

Previous article
“Immediately Sack The Bishop, The Junior Minister And The Entire Leadership Of Marad” –  TGI President
Next article
Edghill’s Initial Approach To M.V. Barima Tragedy Unfortunate – Opposition Parties
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID