Wednesday, October 15, 2025
HomeNewsFRIENDS FALL OUT, US INDICTMENT FOLLOWED, GHK LALL SUGGESTS MOHAMED SHOULD ‘LET...
NewsPolitics

FRIENDS FALL OUT, US INDICTMENT FOLLOWED, GHK LALL SUGGESTS MOHAMED SHOULD ‘LET THE CAT OUT THE BAG’

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1482

Political Analyst Urges Mohameds to Come Clean Amid U.S. Gold Smuggling Allegations

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Political analyst and former Chairman of the Guyana Gold Board, GHK Lall, has suggested that embattled gold dealers Azrudeen Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, may stand a better chance by “letting the cat out of the bag” amid mounting legal pressure from the United States government.

The U.S. indictment against the Mohameds alleges that they paid bribes to Guyanese government officials to facilitate illegal gold shipments. Lall noted that such claims are profoundly troubling and represent serious breaches of both local and international law.

“It’s nothing to smile about,” Lall remarked, warning that the case could have far-reaching implications for Guyana’s gold industry and its global reputation.

According to the indictment, the Mohameds are accused of reusing empty boxes with intact Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Guyana Gold Board (GGB) seals to disguise shipments as legitimate exports, making it appear as though taxes and royalties had been paid.

The U.S. Department of Justice further revealed that on June 11, 2024, U.S. authorities seized a shipment valued at approximately $ 5.3 million in gold bars from Mohamed’s Enterprise at Miami International Airport, the same day the U.S. Treasury sanctioned the businessman.

Lall asserted that if the allegations prove true, the Mohameds’ best option would be to cooperate fully with investigators and disclose the truth behind the alleged network of corruption.

“If the allegations are true,” he stated, “they should let the cat out of the bag.”

The case has drawn widespread attention across Guyana, as it raises questions about transparency, oversight, and corruption within the country’s extractive sector.

Previous article
DR. DEFRANCE NOW REALISES THAT HE WHO PAYS THE PIPER PLAYS THE TUNE, AS THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN WIN AND ANUG SOURS
Next article
HEALTH CRISIS LOOMS OVER BV SCHOOL AMIDST DEPLORABLE CONDITIONS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

BUSINESSMAN SERVING 4 YEARS FOR TRAFFICKING 7LBS OF COCAINE APPEALS SENTENCE

MAN BRUTALLY CHOPPED TO FACE AND BODY