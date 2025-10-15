FRIENDS FALL OUT, US INDICTMENT FOLLOWED, GHK LALL SUGGESTS MOHAMED SHOULD ‘LET THE CAT OUT THE BAG’

Political Analyst Urges Mohameds to Come Clean Amid U.S. Gold Smuggling Allegations

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Political analyst and former Chairman of the Guyana Gold Board, GHK Lall, has suggested that embattled gold dealers Azrudeen Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, may stand a better chance by “letting the cat out of the bag” amid mounting legal pressure from the United States government.

The U.S. indictment against the Mohameds alleges that they paid bribes to Guyanese government officials to facilitate illegal gold shipments. Lall noted that such claims are profoundly troubling and represent serious breaches of both local and international law.

“It’s nothing to smile about,” Lall remarked, warning that the case could have far-reaching implications for Guyana’s gold industry and its global reputation.

According to the indictment, the Mohameds are accused of reusing empty boxes with intact Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Guyana Gold Board (GGB) seals to disguise shipments as legitimate exports, making it appear as though taxes and royalties had been paid.

The U.S. Department of Justice further revealed that on June 11, 2024, U.S. authorities seized a shipment valued at approximately $ 5.3 million in gold bars from Mohamed’s Enterprise at Miami International Airport, the same day the U.S. Treasury sanctioned the businessman.

Lall asserted that if the allegations prove true, the Mohameds’ best option would be to cooperate fully with investigators and disclose the truth behind the alleged network of corruption.

“If the allegations are true,” he stated, “they should let the cat out of the bag.”

The case has drawn widespread attention across Guyana, as it raises questions about transparency, oversight, and corruption within the country’s extractive sector.

