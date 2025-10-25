HASLINGTON VENDOR KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT,TWO FEMALE DRIVERS IN POLICE CUSTODY

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Thursday morning along the Rupert Craig Highway, East Coast Demerara, which claimed the life of a Haslington vendor who would have celebrated his birthday this weekend.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Jomo Peters of Haslington New Scheme, East Coast Demerara.

According to police reports, the accident occurred in the vicinity of Pump Road and involved Peters’ motorcycle and two motorcars.

Investigations revealed that Peters was traveling east along the highway at a fast rate and was not wearing a safety helmet. While attempting to overtake a line of traffic during the “third lane” exercise, the left handlebar of his motorcycle reportedly collided with the front left side and rear-view mirror of motorcar PYY 4296, which was heading west.

As a result, Peters lost control of the motorcycle and slammed into the front left side of motorcar PAE 9879, also heading west. The impact flung him onto the median, where emergency medical technicians later pronounced him dead on arrival.

At the scene, his grieving mother, Wendy Peters, told reporters that her son would have been celebrating his 46th birthday on Saturday, October 25th.

Police confirmed that breathalyzer tests conducted on both drivers returned negative results for alcohol, but the two female motorists remain in custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Peters’ body was later removed and taken to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

