Saturday, October 25, 2025
HomeNewsREGION 10 RDC STALEMATE CONTINUES..  WIN’S MARK GORING BREAKS HIS SILENCE.  
NewsPolitics

REGION 10 RDC STALEMATE CONTINUES..  WIN’S MARK GORING BREAKS HIS SILENCE.  

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
400

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

The leadership of Region 10’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC) remains in limbo, as the newly elected council has yet to assume office due to an ongoing stalemate following the October 10 local elections.

A Tie That Stopped Progress

During the RDC’s inaugural meeting earlier this month, the 18 sworn-in councillors cast their ballots for Chairman. The result ended in a 9–9 tie between Mark Goring, nominee for the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, and Dominique Blair, the candidate representing A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

Since that vote, there has been no movement to resolve the impasse. Goring claims that the Regional Executive Officer (REO) halted the voting process instead of proceeding with the second and third rounds as required by law.

“While WIN won the election with the popular vote, the councillors—according to the law—are the ones who elect the Chairman and Vice-Chairman to speak on their behalf,”
Mark Goring, WIN Councillor

Allegations of Undemocratic Conduct

According to Goring, the suspension of the vote contradicts the statutory process outlined in Section 20(6)(a)-(h) of the Local Democratic Organs Act, which mandates consecutive voting rounds until a winner is declared.

“This government is not inclined to follow democratic norms. They speak about it, but they don’t practice it,”
Mark Goring

Goring and his team have since served legal documents to the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, who was reportedly expected to convene a follow-up vote on October 22. That meeting, however, did not occur.

Legal Questions Raised

Legal observers note that the Regional Executive Officer’s decision to halt voting and defer to ministerial oversight may be unlawful, as no statutory provision allows a minister to cast or influence a deciding vote in regional council elections.

“No politician should have that power to decide who is the chairman for a region, after the people would have voted and by their vote, indicated their choice,”
Regional Representative

Region 10 Still Without Leadership

Region 10 (Upper Demerara–Upper Berbice) remains the only one of Guyana’s 10 administrative regions without a functioning RDC leadership structure.
The stalemate continues to stall local governance, with community development projects and administrative decisions now at risk of delay.

As of Thursday, there has been no official word from the Ministry of Local Government regarding the next steps.

Summary

  • The Region 10 RDC election ended in a 9–9 tie between Mark Goring (WIN) and Dominique Blair (APNU).
  • Goring alleges that the REO unlawfully halted the voting process.
  • Legal action has been threatened, and the region remains without a Chair or functioning leadership.
Previous article
GOVERNMENT MOVES TO ENFORCE 15-TONNE PER AXLE WEIGHT LIMIT ON TRUCKS- EDGHILL
Next article
HASLINGTON VENDOR KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT,TWO FEMALE DRIVERS IN POLICE CUSTODY
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

$150M ALLOCATED TO COMBAT GENDER-BASED AND SEXUAL VIOLENCE IN 2024 –...

SPECIALTY HOSPITAL ON HOLD MINISTER HARMON