WIN CANDIDATE TABETHA SARABO-HALLEY VOWS TO STAY THE COURSE AS THE WIN MOVEMENT CONTINUES TO MAKE INROADS

WIN Candidate Tabitha Sarabo-Halley on Why She Joined the Movement

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News.

With less than a week to go before Guyana’s September 1 general and regional elections, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, widely viewed as the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party’s prime ministerial candidate, has spoken candidly about her decision to join the movement.

Speaking on a weekend podcast, Sarabo-Halley said the WIN Party has gained momentum because many Guyanese felt leadership gaps and a lack of strong pushback against government policies.

“Something changed in the society. The people began to speak. They were looking for someone who understood their plight and would fight for them. I felt it was my duty to assist in ensuring their dreams for Guyana could be fulfilled.”

She said her support was also motivated by WIN’s presidential candidate, whom she described as having a long record of humanitarian service—not just recent political activity.

“The presidential candidate of the WIN movement has been doing a lot of humanitarian work for a very long time. He has paused some of it since becoming a candidate, because he does not want people to think he is trying to bribe them,” Sarabo-Halley explained.

As the campaign enters its final stretch, WIN has faced harsh criticism from the incumbent People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC), but its leaders maintain they will remain relentless in defending Guyana’s future.

