Tuesday, August 26, 2025
HomeNewsWIN CANDIDATE TABETHA SARABO-HALLEY VOWS TO STAY THE COURSE AS THE WIN...
NewsPolitics

WIN CANDIDATE TABETHA SARABO-HALLEY VOWS TO STAY THE COURSE AS THE WIN MOVEMENT CONTINUES TO MAKE INROADS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
328

WIN Candidate Tabitha Sarabo-Halley on Why She Joined the Movement

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News.

With less than a week to go before Guyana’s September 1 general and regional elections, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, widely viewed as the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party’s prime ministerial candidate, has spoken candidly about her decision to join the movement.

Speaking on a weekend podcast, Sarabo-Halley said the WIN Party has gained momentum because many Guyanese felt leadership gaps and a lack of strong pushback against government policies.

“Something changed in the society. The people began to speak. They were looking for someone who understood their plight and would fight for them. I felt it was my duty to assist in ensuring their dreams for Guyana could be fulfilled.”

She said her support was also motivated by WIN’s presidential candidate, whom she described as having a long record of humanitarian service—not just recent political activity.

“The presidential candidate of the WIN movement has been doing a lot of humanitarian work for a very long time. He has paused some of it since becoming a candidate, because he does not want people to think he is trying to bribe them,” Sarabo-Halley explained.

As the campaign enters its final stretch, WIN has faced harsh criticism from the incumbent People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC), but its leaders maintain they will remain relentless in defending Guyana’s future.

Previous article
WALTON-DESIR QUESTIONS GOVERNMENT TIMINGS IN NOW RAISING ALARM ON THE PRESENCE OF VENEZUELAN GANGS
Next article
‘GUYANESE CRITIC’ BATTERS POLITICAL OPPONENT ON LIVE TV, BOTH MEN CHARGED, RELEASED ON BAIL
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Six houses destroyed by high winds in Aishalton

65 Year old Dead After Reportedly Losing Balance and falling into...