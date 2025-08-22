Friday, August 22, 2025
HomeArticlesGUYANA WARNS OF REGIONAL SECURITY THREAT FROM TRANSNATIONAL CRIME AND NARCO-TERRORISM
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

GUYANA WARNS OF REGIONAL SECURITY THREAT FROM TRANSNATIONAL CRIME AND NARCO-TERRORISM

By HGPTV
0
1
Venezuela and Guyana on Political Map, Borders Between Venezuela, Guyana, and Brazil Pinned on Map - Venezuela, December 8, 2023

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – August 22, 2025 – The Government of Guyana has issued a statement expressing “grave concern” over the threat posed to regional security by transnational organised crime and narco-terrorism, particularly from networks operating out of Venezuela.

The statement, released today, cited the Cartel de los Soles, designated a terrorist organisation by some countries in the region, as an example of criminal groups with the capacity to “overwhelm state institutions, undermine democracy, pervert the rule of law and threaten human dignity and development.”

The government said the situation highlights the urgent need for strengthened cooperation at the national, regional, hemispheric, and global levels. “Guyana reaffirms its support for a collaborative and integrated approach to tackle transnational organised crime,” the statement noted.

It further stressed that the country remains committed to working with bilateral partners and supporting regional and international initiatives aimed at dismantling criminal networks. “By confronting transnational organised crime and narco-terrorism with unity, we reaffirm our dedication to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that the region remains a Zone of Peace,” the statement added.

The declaration follows through on a commitment previously made by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who has called for stronger cross-border cooperation to counter threats linked to organised crime.

Previous article
PRESIDENT ALI SAYS PPP/C CAMPAIGN FINANCED BY SUPPORTERS, NOT STATE RESOURCES
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

UG TO UNDERTAKE MAJOR REVAMPING OF IT’S GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE

Second payment of over US $35M paid to Guyana for crude