GUYANA WARNS OF REGIONAL SECURITY THREAT FROM TRANSNATIONAL CRIME AND NARCO-TERRORISM

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – August 22, 2025 – The Government of Guyana has issued a statement expressing “grave concern” over the threat posed to regional security by transnational organised crime and narco-terrorism, particularly from networks operating out of Venezuela.

The statement, released today, cited the Cartel de los Soles, designated a terrorist organisation by some countries in the region, as an example of criminal groups with the capacity to “overwhelm state institutions, undermine democracy, pervert the rule of law and threaten human dignity and development.”

The government said the situation highlights the urgent need for strengthened cooperation at the national, regional, hemispheric, and global levels. “Guyana reaffirms its support for a collaborative and integrated approach to tackle transnational organised crime,” the statement noted.

It further stressed that the country remains committed to working with bilateral partners and supporting regional and international initiatives aimed at dismantling criminal networks. “By confronting transnational organised crime and narco-terrorism with unity, we reaffirm our dedication to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that the region remains a Zone of Peace,” the statement added.

The declaration follows through on a commitment previously made by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who has called for stronger cross-border cooperation to counter threats linked to organised crime.

