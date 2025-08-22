NORTON RAISES CONCERNS ABOUT BALLOT PROCEDURES, ALLEGES INTIMIDATION IN INTERIOR REGIONS

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – August 22, 2025- Opposition Presidential Candidate Aubrey Norton has raised concerns about voting procedures for the Disciplined Services, warning that flaws in how ballot boxes are positioned could open the door to irregularities.

Norton said the placement of the boxes made it possible for agents to see inside, a situation he insisted must be corrected. “Once you have the box like that, people still find out a means of doing irregularities. And as we pursue free and fair elections, we want to see this done properly,” he told reporters. Norton added that party agents should not encourage voting unless they are able to see the voter inside the polling area to ensure the process is being conducted correctly.

He said the matter was raised with the Chief Election Officer, who had agreed to make adjustments, but stressed that vigilance was still necessary. Norton also pointed to earlier issues regarding party agent accreditation but noted that these had since been rectified. “All our agents are properly accredited,” he said.

The APNU candidate further acknowledged isolated complaints of voters not finding their names on the list, but said these were limited to “one or two” cases. More broadly, however, he maintained that the opposition must remain alert to ensure transparency.

Norton also criticized what he described as government intimidation in interior regions, saying his party had documented incidents in Arakaka, Region One. “They have taken over the community center and it’s the PPP campaign office… They even came into our meeting, called out two persons, and told them if they don’t leave they won’t have a job the next day,” he alleged. Norton claimed state vehicles were also being commandeered for campaign use.

Turning to concerns over the voters list, Norton said the party had already confirmed instances of deceased persons remaining registered but accused GECOM of being “reluctant” to make the necessary changes. He pledged that the opposition would continue to scrutinize the process closely.

Despite these complaints, Norton urged voters not to be discouraged. “You have a secret ballot. There’s nothing to fear. Your ballot is going to be safe and secure. Vote them out of office,” he said.

