Friday, August 22, 2025
HomeArticlesNORTON RAISES CONCERNS ABOUT BALLOT PROCEDURES, ALLEGES INTIMIDATION IN INTERIOR REGIONS
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

NORTON RAISES CONCERNS ABOUT BALLOT PROCEDURES, ALLEGES INTIMIDATION IN INTERIOR REGIONS

By HGPTV
0
1

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – August 22, 2025- Opposition Presidential Candidate Aubrey Norton has raised concerns about voting procedures for the Disciplined Services, warning that flaws in how ballot boxes are positioned could open the door to irregularities.

Norton said the placement of the boxes made it possible for agents to see inside, a situation he insisted must be corrected. “Once you have the box like that, people still find out a means of doing irregularities. And as we pursue free and fair elections, we want to see this done properly,” he told reporters. Norton added that party agents should not encourage voting unless they are able to see the voter inside the polling area to ensure the process is being conducted correctly.

He said the matter was raised with the Chief Election Officer, who had agreed to make adjustments, but stressed that vigilance was still necessary. Norton also pointed to earlier issues regarding party agent accreditation but noted that these had since been rectified. “All our agents are properly accredited,” he said.

The APNU candidate further acknowledged isolated complaints of voters not finding their names on the list, but said these were limited to “one or two” cases. More broadly, however, he maintained that the opposition must remain alert to ensure transparency.

Norton also criticized what he described as government intimidation in interior regions, saying his party had documented incidents in Arakaka, Region One. “They have taken over the community center and it’s the PPP campaign office… They even came into our meeting, called out two persons, and told them if they don’t leave they won’t have a job the next day,” he alleged. Norton claimed state vehicles were also being commandeered for campaign use.

Turning to concerns over the voters list, Norton said the party had already confirmed instances of deceased persons remaining registered but accused GECOM of being “reluctant” to make the necessary changes. He pledged that the opposition would continue to scrutinize the process closely.

Despite these complaints, Norton urged voters not to be discouraged. “You have a secret ballot. There’s nothing to fear. Your ballot is going to be safe and secure. Vote them out of office,” he said.

Previous article
GUYANA WARNS OF REGIONAL SECURITY THREAT FROM TRANSNATIONAL CRIME AND NARCO-TERRORISM
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Two more COVID-19 related deaths recorded in Guyana

Man loses battle for life after being shot to chest in...