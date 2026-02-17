Wednesday, February 18, 2026
GAS ALLIANCE: PRESIDENT ALI WANTS SURINAME ON BOARD NOW

By HGPTV
HGP Nightly News – President Irfaan Ali has again signalled his government’s strong interest in partnering with neighbouring Suriname to jointly develop natural gas resources, as Guyana moves ahead with plans for a second major gas-to-energy project in Berbice. Speaking Tuesday at the opening of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, the President said investors are awaiting decisions that could pave the way for a cross-border gas initiative linking the two countries.

“We’re hoping that very quickly, we can have some decisions because our investors are waiting on those decisions. We want this partnership,” he stated. Ali has long advocated energy collaboration with Suriname, particularly as Guyana expands its gas infrastructure along the eastern corridor near the shared border.

Since his re-election in September 2025, he has intensified plans for a second gas-to-energy facility in Berbice, alongside proposals for a new deepwater port intended to accelerate industrial activity in the region. The President said the Berbice developments are designed not only to meet domestic energy demand but also to position Guyana as a regional energy supplier.

With oil and gas production rising rapidly over the past decade, he noted that the country is now seeking to build downstream capacity and export potential. Across the Corentyne, Suriname is also advancing offshore oil and gas projects, creating what Ali described as a natural opportunity for integration.

He argued that Guyana offers a ready partner due to geographic proximity and the scale of infrastructure already being developed. The government has repeatedly framed the proposed Guyana–Suriname gas collaboration as a strategic step toward regional energy security and shared economic growth.

