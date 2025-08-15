Friday, August 15, 2025
GUYANA STUDENTS CELEBRATE STRONG CAPE RESULTS, PERFECT SCORES IN MULTIPLE SUBJECTS

By HGPTV
Georgetown, Guyana — For 650 Guyanese students, this year’s Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) results are a cause for celebration. The country recorded a 91.9% pass rate, only slightly lower than last year’s 92.57%, with perfect scores across a remarkable range of subjects.

Students excelled in areas including agriculture science, animation and gaming, applied mathematics, computer science, digital media, environmental science, entrepreneurship, geography, green engineering, Spanish, physical education and sports, performing arts, logistics and supply chain management, information technology, and French.

“This is a moment to celebrate the hard work of our students, teachers, and parents,” said Chief Education Officer Saddam Hussain during a ceremony at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre today.

“These results reflect both dedication and resilience.” Meanwhile, the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams saw a 66.76% pass rate from 12,685 students across 80,556 entries.

Mathematics improved to a 32% pass rate, while English Language and English Literature posted strong results at 71.2% and 63.89% respectively. Fifteen subject areas recorded improved performances compared with last year.

For families, the numbers represent more than academic achievement, they mark years of dedication, late nights, and dreams for the future.

As the country applauds its young scholars, education officials continue to focus on building stronger support systems for areas needing improvement.

