Friday, August 15, 2025
FERNANDES ENGAGES SUWARIWAU COMMUNITY ON LAND, EDUCATION, AND YOUTH NEEDS

By HGPTV
0
Suwariwau, Region 9 — Dozens of residents of Suwariwau Village and its nearby settlement Turiduku’o gathered today to share their concerns with APNU Prime Ministerial Candidate Juretha Fernandes, as part of her ongoing outreach campaign in the hinterland.

Community members voiced urgent calls for a secondary school in Suwariwau, highlighting the challenges children face traveling to Sandcreek for classes. Land rights and demarcation were also top priorities, with residents urging Fernandes to make this the “first promise delivered.”

Thirteen Toshaos have reportedly been advocating for such reforms. Other issues raised included higher teacher salaries, youth transportation support for sports, and aid for Turiduku’o, which residents described as facing severe poverty.

Parents also expressed concerns over the cost of CXC exams, with some paying twice for their children to sit the tests. Fernandes, welcomed as a strong indigenous woman leader, emphasized that her commitment to hinterland communities goes beyond promises.

She pledged support for sports and cultural groups and highlighted the need for economic resilience in a post-oil future. “Oil will not last forever, and when the windfall ends, communities must have the economic power to remain resilient,” she said.

She also outlined plans for a Development Bank to support sectors like agriculture, mining, and business, and noted the Granger administration’s role in establishing the South Rupununi District Council (SRDC).

Residents also called for the creation of an agriculture bank in Lethem, an Indigenous Technical Institute for the hinterland, amendments to the Amerindian Act, and stronger road infrastructure to connect the 21 southern communities to Lethem.

They argued that improved roads would enhance access to services and strengthen the local economy. The engagement underscored the continuing dialogue between hinterland communities and national leaders as they seek practical solutions to longstanding challenges.

