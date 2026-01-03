Saturday, January 3, 2026
GUYANA ON HIGH ALERT AS VENEZUELA DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AFTER U.S. STRIKES

By HGPTV
HGP Nightly News – Guyana has moved into heightened monitoring mode as tensions between the United States and Venezuela escalated dramatically overnight, prompting President Irfaan Ali to convene an early-morning security meeting in Georgetown.

According to officials, President Ali met on Saturday with the Defence Board, regional commanders, and senior security officials as Guyana closely tracks the rapidly unfolding situation in neighbouring Venezuela.

The meeting coincided with a major escalation across the border, where the Venezuelan Government has declared a nationwide State of Emergency following what it described as a direct military attack by the United States.

In a statement issued early Saturday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil said the country was facing what he termed “military aggression” from Washington. He confirmed that President Nicolás Maduro signed an emergency decree placing the entire nation under heightened security measures.

The Venezuelan Government alleged that the objective of the U.S. action is to destabilize the country, seize control of strategic assets including oil and mineral resources, and undermine Venezuela’s political sovereignty. Authorities have since called on citizens and political organisations to mobilise, framing the unfolding events as resistance to what they described as imperialist aggression.

As the emergency declaration was announced, residents of Caracas reported a series of explosions during the early hours of Saturday morning. Witnesses said plumes of black smoke were visible rising over parts of the capital, while low-flying aircraft were observed overhead.

A power outage was also reported in southern Caracas, near a major military installation, further intensifying fears among residents.

A U.S. official has since confirmed that American forces are conducting military strikes inside Venezuela. According to reports, the operations began shortly before 2:00 a.m., with U.S. military aircraft observed operating with tracking transponders switched off.

In a brief address delivered in the early hours of the morning, President Maduro condemned the strikes, reaffirming Venezuela’s rejection of what he described as foreign military aggression.

Officials in Caracas also reported that similar attacks were carried out in other regions, including the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira.

The sudden escalation marks a sharp deterioration in already strained relations between President Maduro and former U.S. President Donald Trump, raising concerns among regional leaders about the risk of wider instability across South America and the Caribbean.

As Guyana continues to assess the potential implications for its own security and regional stability, officials say developments are being closely monitored.

