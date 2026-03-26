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TWO OFFICERS UNDER CLOSE ARREST OVER JORDAN PAYNE’S DEATH

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – Two police officers are currently under close arrest in connection with the death of 30-year-old Jordan Payne, a development that has sent shockwaves and thrust questions of police accountability squarely into the national spotlight. Statements are being actively collected from detainees and ranks as investigators work to piece together the troubling circumstances surrounding the young man’s death, in what is fast becoming one of the most closely watched cases in recent memory.

The Commissioner of Police has moved to assign Superintendent Blair, Head of the Office of Professional Responsibility, to lead the investigation, a signal that the matter is being treated with the seriousness it demands at the highest levels of the Force. The Office of Professional Responsibility exists precisely for moments like this, tasked with holding law enforcement accountable from within, and its involvement suggests that the internal machinery of the police service is now fully engaged with uncovering what happened to Jordan Payne.

It is against this charged backdrop that the PNCR/APNU has moved decisively, dispatching a legal delegation to engage directly with the Payne family and ensure that outside pressure matches the internal investigation every step of the way. The team, comprising attorneys-at-law and MPs Dr. Dexter Todd and Mr. Ronald Daniels, alongside coalition representatives Ms. Robin Simon and Mr. Delon Carter, met with Acting Commander Senior Superintendent Dennis Stephens, making clear that the opposition intends to keep a relentless and watchful eye on every development in this case.

In perhaps the most pointed move yet, the PNCR/APNU has advocated for Dr. Karen Cummings, former Minister of Government and sitting MP, to serve as an independent medical professional and witness Friday’s autopsy. The push for independent oversight of the post-mortem examination is a deliberate and calculated effort to ensure the medical findings are beyond question, leaving absolutely no room for doubt about the integrity of the process.

The opposition has been unequivocal in its position: justice must not only be done, it must be seen to be done. With two officers already under close arrest, a senior investigator now at the helm, and the opposition standing firmly beside the Payne family, the pressure on authorities to deliver the full truth is mounting by the hour.

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