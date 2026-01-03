TRUMP ANNOUNCES CAPTURE OF MADURO AND WIFE IN U.S. MILITARY OPERATION

HGP Nightly News – United States President Donald Trump has ignited international shockwaves after claiming that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured and removed from Venezuela during a U.S. military operation carried out early Saturday morning.

Trump made the assertion in a post on his Truth Social platform, describing what he said was a successful large-scale military strike against Venezuela. According to Trump, the operation resulted in the capture of Maduro and his wife, who he claimed were flown out of the country with assistance from U.S. law enforcement agencies.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro,” Trump wrote, adding that the Venezuelan leader and his wife were taken into custody and that further details would follow.

As of publication, no official confirmation has been issued by the White House, the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. law enforcement authorities, or the Venezuelan Government to substantiate Trump’s claims.

What is confirmed, however, is that dramatic and alarming events were reported in Venezuela’s capital in the early hours of Saturday. Residents of Caracas and multiple local sources reported loud explosions, intense bombing, and low-flying military aircraft overhead, triggering widespread fear and uncertainty.

Shortly after the reported attacks, the Venezuelan Government declared a state of emergency, announcing that the country was under attack by the United States. Officials in Caracas also stated that Venezuela reserves the right to defend itself against any foreign aggression.

Video footage circulating online appears to show several locations across Venezuela being struck, with fires visible at multiple sites. The exact targets and origin of the strikes have not yet been independently verified.

The situation unfolds amid heightened tensions between Washington and Caracas. In recent weeks, the United States has carried out strikes against vessels it identified as suspected drug-trafficking boats linked to Venezuela. U.S. authorities have repeatedly accused Maduro of connections to drug cartels and have long challenged the legitimacy of his presidency, openly calling for his removal.

At this stage, Trump’s claim regarding the capture of Maduro remains unverified, and the full scope of the reported military action is still unclear. Governments and international observers are closely watching developments as confirmation or contradiction from official sources is awaited.

