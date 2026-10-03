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Guyana Has Regional Responsibility To Help Feed Caribbean Region – President Ali

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Alethea Grant | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Guyana’s rapid agricultural expansion can no longer be treated merely as an internal food-production strategy; it must now be carried out as a vital regional obligation to meet the Caribbean’s dietary needs and insulate the bloc from external supply shocks.

Marking the start of Agriculture Month 2026, President Dr. Irfaan Ali said the country’s vast endowments of arable land, abundant freshwater reserves, favorable climate, and technical agrarian expertise uniquely position Guyana to serve as the primary breadbasket for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

President Ali insisted that modernizing the agri-food system is key to fulfilling the regional food-import-reduction agenda, urging national investments to scale up and link local harvest yields directly to inter-island trade routes and maritime transport corridors.

A Dual Mandate: National Growth and Regional Duty

In an official message inaugurating Agriculture Month, the Head of State positioned the ongoing agrarian transition as both an economic catalyst and a geopolitical imperative:

  • Regional Responsibility and Opportunity: President Ali noted that Guyana’s comparative advantages in natural resources impose a duty to help neighboring island states eliminate costly extra-regional food imports.
  • Honoring Primary Producers: The President paid tribute to farmers, fisherfolk, commercial processors, small-scale agro-processors, and agricultural entrepreneurs, emphasizing that their labor sustains rural communities while underpinning macro-economic stability.
  • Productivity and Value-Addition: The administration reaffirmed its pledge to construct physical, technological, and fiscal infrastructure that enables producers to achieve higher yields per acre, improve farm-gate profitability, and transition from raw commodity exports to packaged, shelf-stable value-added goods.

“Guyana’s agricultural transformation is not only a national undertaking. It is a regional responsibility and a regional opportunity,” President Ali stated. “We celebrate the farmers, fishers, processors, agro-processors and entrepreneurs whose work puts food on our tables, sustains communities and drives our economy.”

Advancing CARICOM’s ’25 by 2030′ Food Security Initiative

A focal point of the President’s address was Guyana’s lead role in steering CARICOM’s “25 by 2030” food-security initiative—the expanded regional framework aimed at systematically ramping up indigenous food output to displace expensive foreign food imports across Member States:

  • Overhauling Agri-Food Supply Chains: Reaching the expanded 2030 benchmarks requires fundamental reforms in how crops and livestock are cultivated, packaged, inspected, and shipped across the Caribbean Sea.
  • Agro-Processing and Logistics Hubs: Ongoing capital investments center on establishing regional agro-processing facilities and integrating farm clusters with modernized cold-storage networks, air-cargo facilities, and roll-on/roll-off maritime vessels.
  • Science, Technology, and Data: President Ali identified data analytics, precision agriculture, and biotechnological innovations as core drivers to maximize efficiency, mitigate climate-induced weather extremes, and guarantee price competitiveness on international shelves.

Mobilizing Consortiums: Youth, Women, and the Private Sector

To convert agricultural potential into commercial output, President Ali issued a direct call for cross-sectoral collaboration:

  • Forming Corporate Consortiums: The President urged domestic and regional private-sector firms to pool capital into large-scale commercial farming partnerships rather than maintain fragmented, small-scale operations.
  • Empowering Women and Youth: Ali emphasized that women and young agribusiness entrepreneurs must be actively integrated into emerging opportunities, particularly in high-tech hydroponics, protected shadehouse cultivation, and specialized agro-processing lines.

Agriculture Month 2026 is observed across Guyana under the theme: “Innovate, Nourish, Grow: Building a Strong Sustainable Guyana,” framing a month-long series of national exhibitions, policy dialogues, and agricultural initiatives.

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