‘Intelligent Enforcement Directly in Police Vehicles’: GPF Introduces Smart Patrol System

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As Road Safety Awareness Month continues across Guyana, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is expanding its digital policing capabilities with the rollout of Smart Patrol—an in-vehicle enforcement system utilizing automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and facial recognition technology to identify motorists with unpaid traffic tickets and locate persons or vehicles wanted in criminal investigations.

Announced in a statement by Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond, the mobile platform builds directly upon the Safe Road Intelligence System (SRIS)—launched in 2024 through a partnership between the Government of Guyana, the GPF, and the National Data Management Authority (NDMA)—which has already generated over 90,000 electronic tickets nationwide.

“We are now expanding these capabilities with Smart Patrol, bringing intelligent enforcement directly to police vehicles… Using number plate and facial recognition technology, Smart Patrol can help the GPF to identify vehicles with outstanding traffic violations.” — Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Home Affairs

How Smart Patrol Works on the Roadways

By transitioning automated surveillance from fixed roadside gantries into mobile patrol units, Smart Patrol equips frontline officers with real-time database verification during routine patrols:

Real-Time Number Plate Scanning: High-resolution cameras mounted on GPF patrol vehicles continuously scan passing license plates and cross-check them instantaneously against central SRIS databases.

High-resolution cameras mounted on GPF patrol vehicles continuously scan passing license plates and cross-check them instantaneously against central SRIS databases. Instant Violation Alerts: Officers inside the patrol unit receive immediate alerts whenever a scanned vehicle is linked to outstanding electronic traffic tickets or other regulatory infractions.

Officers inside the patrol unit receive immediate alerts whenever a scanned vehicle is linked to outstanding electronic traffic tickets or other regulatory infractions. Criminal & Inter-Agency Lookouts: Beyond traffic enforcement, Smart Patrol’s facial and plate recognition tools assist ranks in identifying individuals and vehicles wanted in active criminal investigations—including lookouts flagged by partner law enforcement agencies.

Beyond traffic enforcement, Smart Patrol’s facial and plate recognition tools assist ranks in identifying individuals and vehicles wanted in active criminal investigations—including lookouts flagged by partner law enforcement agencies. Immediate Interception & Verification: Once an automated alert is triggered, patrol officers can safely intercept the vehicle, verify the digital record on scene, and execute appropriate enforcement action.

Strengthening Accountability and Curbing Reckless Driving

Minister Walrond noted that integrating Smart Patrol into daily policing will substantially strengthen the GPF’s capacity to track down repeat traffic offenders who have ignored electronic citations, ensuring consistent accountability on the nation’s roadways.

The deployment forms a core pillar of the administration’s broader technology-driven road safety strategy aimed at deterring dangerous driving behavior and protecting lives across Guyana.