By Antonio Dey | HGP News Nightly News |

BUXTON, EAST COAST DEMERARA — Relatives, villagers, political colleagues, and younger Guyanese gathered in Buxton, East Coast Demerara, over the weekend of November 14 and 15, 2026, to celebrate the extraordinary life and lay to rest veteran political activist, educator, and cultural advocate Eusi Kwayana—affectionately revered across Guyana and the diaspora as ‘Baba Eusi’ and the ‘Sage of Buxton.’

Kwayana, who died on October 10, 2026, at the age of 101, was honored across Saturday’s solemn funeral observances and Sunday’s traditional Congosaw celebration not only for his pivotal role in Guyana’s independence and anti-colonial struggles, but also for his lifelong devotion to education, community empowerment, social equality, and love.

Family Tributes: Humility, Genius, and Love

For Kwayana’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, his monumental public stature was matched by his tenderness and mentorship at home:

Nurturing Individual Potential: His daughter, Iyabo Kwayana , remembered him as a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who dedicated time to teaching, listening to, and guiding his children while instilling the principles of humility and self-worth.

His daughter, , remembered him as a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who dedicated time to teaching, listening to, and guiding his children while instilling the principles of humility and self-worth. Love and Protecting Elders: His son, Kofi Kwayana, reflected on the core moral compass his father sought to impart to both his family and community—identifying unconditional love and the duty to protect elders as his most enduring lessons.

“He would ask us to reflect on the genius in each of us… unique to offer the world.” — Iyabo Kwayana, Daughter of Baba Eusi

“We are gathered here… protecting the elders…” — Kofi Kwayana, Son of Baba Eusi

WPA Leader Dr. David Hinds: ‘He Taught Us to Stand Up and Fight Back’

Among those paying glowing tribute at the farewell ceremony was Dr. David Hinds, Leader of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA)—the party Kwayana co-founded in 1974—who hailed the centenarian elder as a fearless “freedom fighter” and a man of unwavering dignity and integrity:

Standing Against Inequality: Dr. Hinds reminded mourners that Baba Eusi marched against social and racial injustice throughout his life, inspiring generations of Guyanese to stand firm for their humanity and mutual respect.

Dr. Hinds reminded mourners that Baba Eusi marched against social and racial injustice throughout his life, inspiring generations of Guyanese to stand firm for their humanity and mutual respect. Drawing a New Generation: Saturday’s service notably drew scores of younger Guyanese eager to learn firsthand about the history and sacrifices of a figure whose contributions they believe warrant wider national recognition.

“This man walked this earth with dignity… he taught us to never give up… He taught us to stand up, he taught us to fight back… he taught us what it [is] to be human beings and he taught us respect… He was a soldier of freedom.” — Dr. David Hinds, Leader of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA)

From Lusignan to the ‘Sage of Buxton’: A Century of National Service

Born Sydney Evanston King in Lusignan in 1925, Kwayana relocated to Buxton in 1932, forging an inseparable bond with the East Coast Demerara community that shaped his political consciousness and cultural activism for more than nine decades:

Architect of Guyana’s Political History: His public life spanned the anti-colonial movement and Guyana’s struggle for independence—participating in the formation of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) , later associating with the People’s National Congress (PNC) , and ultimately co-founding the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) in 1974 .

His public life spanned the anti-colonial movement and Guyana’s struggle for independence—participating in the formation of the , later associating with the , and ultimately co-founding the in . Educator & Cultural Pioneer: Beyond party politics, Kwayana founded Buxton’s County High School in 1956 and remained a tireless champion of African culture, community self-reliance, and grassroots education.

Beyond party politics, Kwayana founded Buxton’s in and remained a tireless champion of African culture, community self-reliance, and grassroots education. Preserved on Film: His life and political struggles were recently documented in his daughter Iyabo Kwayana’s 35-minute film, Ol’ Man River, which screened at the eighth edition of the Timehri Film Festival.

As Saturday’s funeral observances transitioned into Sunday’s vibrant Congosaw celebrations in Buxton, mourners affirmed that while Baba Eusi’s passing closes an extraordinary chapter, his lessons on education, self-reliance, equality, and love remain permanently woven into the national story of Guyana.