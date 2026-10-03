WIN MP Dr. Andre Lewis Resigns Amid Sexual Allegations

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In an unexpected political development within the parliamentary opposition, Dr. Andre Lewis, Member of Parliament representing We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), has resigned from the National Assembly with immediate effect following his arrest and questioning over serious allegations of a sexual nature involving a person who was a minor at the time of the alleged incident.

Lewis submitted his formal letter of resignation to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, indicating that his departure takes effect immediately upon the Speaker’s receipt of the correspondence.

The resignation follows Lewis’s arrest by detectives, who transported him to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station on the West Coast of Demerara, where criminal investigators formally interrogated him before releasing him from custody pending further inquiries.

The Resignation: Protecting the Dignity of Public Office

In his formal dispatch to Speaker Nadir, the first-term opposition lawmaker explained that the weight of the allegations and the attendant responsibilities of legislative office necessitated his immediate withdrawal from the chamber:

Official Resignation Statement: Lewis stated that demitting office was the proper course to protect the integrity of the legislature while the criminal justice system runs its course.

Lewis stated that demitting office was the proper course to protect the integrity of the legislature while the criminal justice system runs its course. Preserving Due Process: The former lawmaker emphasized that his resignation must not be construed as an admission of legal guilt or criminal wrongdoing, insisting he stepped down solely to allow detectives to conduct an unimpeded investigation.

The former lawmaker emphasized that his resignation must not be construed as an admission of legal guilt or criminal wrongdoing, insisting he stepped down solely to allow detectives to conduct an unimpeded investigation. Party Leadership Notification: The development coincided with WIN Leader and Representative of the List, Azruddin Mohamed, formally notifying Speaker Nadir of the allegations surrounding the parliamentarian.

“Given the seriousness of the matter and the responsibilities attached to public office, I believe that resigning from the National Assembly is the appropriate course of action while the relevant processes are ongoing,” Dr. Lewis affirmed in his resignation letter.

Political Footprint: From 2025 Newcomer to Natural Resources Shadow

Dr. Lewis entered the 12th Parliament following the 2025 General and Regional Elections as part of the parliamentary contingent for the newly formed We Invest in Nationhood party:

Legislative Portfolio: Before his sudden resignation, Dr. Lewis served as WIN’s Shadow Minister of Natural Resources, tasked with scrutinizing petroleum management, gold and diamond mining policies, and environmental regulation in the extractive sectors.

Before his sudden resignation, Dr. Lewis served as WIN’s Shadow Minister of Natural Resources, tasked with scrutinizing petroleum management, gold and diamond mining policies, and environmental regulation in the extractive sectors. Vacant Opposition Seat: With Lewis formally vacating his seat and Representative of the List Azruddin Mohamed already communicating with Speaker Nadir, WIN must now select another candidate from its list to fill the vacancy in the National Assembly.

Police Headquarters has not yet indicated whether it will file formal indictments or submit the investigative docket to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.