‘Everyone Is Basically Going to Lose Work Over This’: Warns Proposed Gaming Authority Bill (2026) Threatens 7,014 Jobs and Over 1,000 Small Businesses

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Betting Shop Association of Guyana has sounded an urgent economic alarm over the proposed Gaming Authority Bill (2026), warning that the legislation—if enacted in its current form—could force more than 1,000 betting shops nationwide to shutter, leave approximately 7,014 workers unemployed, and push hundreds of small business owners toward bankruptcy.

Addressing a media briefing on Monday, November 16, 2026, Association Director Geehwan Mangal contended that the draft law imposes an unsustainable financial and regulatory burden on small local operators while establishing a disproportionately favorable tax and licensing regime for large casino enterprises.

With thousands of households relying directly on neighborhood betting shops for their primary income, the Association is formally petitioning the Clerk of the National Assembly and urging Members of Parliament on both sides of the House to refer the Bill to a Special Select Committee for thorough stakeholder consultation prior to its passage.

Disproportionate Tax and Licensing Structure: Small Shops vs. Large Casinos

At the core of the Association’s objection is what it characterizes as a discriminatory fee and taxation structure that penalizes small-scale local establishments with limited capital reserves while sparing large casino operators:

Regulatory Metric Small Betting Shops Large Casinos Core Industry Concern Annual Licensing Fee G$2 million (for a shop with 5 machines) G$4 million (for a casino with over 300 machines) Small shops pay half the casino license fee despite operating ~1/60th the machine capacity. Taxation on Bets 16% – 30% 0% (None on bets) Steep turnover/betting taxes squeeze thin small-business margins while casino wagers go untaxed. Economic Impact 1,000+ closures; 7,014 jobs at risk Favored market consolidation Hundreds of small owners face loan defaults and bankruptcy if forced to close.

Debt Default & Household Impact: Mangal stressed that local operators who invested heavily—often through commercial loans—to establish and equip their venues would be left unable to service their debts if forced out of business, triggering cascading financial hardship across thousands of Guyanese families.

“It is gonna affect us tremendously… I am hoping that with our voice we can make some changes [in the] best interests of everyone… The fees, I think, and the pressure—everyone is basically gonna lose work over this here.” — Geehwan Mangal, Director of the Betting Shop Association of Guyana

‘Missed Opportunity’ on Responsible Gambling Protections

Beyond financial viability, the Association argued that the current draft of the Gaming Authority Bill—which was tabled in the National Assembly by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, to overhaul oversight of Guyana’s gaming sector—fails to prioritize player protection:

Substance Over Revenue Extraction: The Association described the legislation as a “missed opportunity” to institute meaningful responsible gambling measures and safeguards for vulnerable individuals, arguing that social protections have been overshadowed by punitive taxes, licensing fees, and penalties.

The Association described the legislation as a “missed opportunity” to institute meaningful and safeguards for vulnerable individuals, arguing that social protections have been overshadowed by punitive taxes, licensing fees, and penalties. Commitment to Collaborative Reform: Confirming that its members support fair, transparent industry-wide regulation, the Association stated it has prepared concrete proposals to strengthen responsible gambling standards and stands ready to present them before a parliamentary Select Committee.