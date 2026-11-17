By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) has pushed back sharply against President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s recent announcement that the administration intends to grant 2026 salary increases to public servants in keeping with a prior multi-year agreement—reminding the Head of State that no multi-year pact is currently in force because the previous agreement expired last year.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Saturday, November 14, 2026, the union expressed surprise and dismay at the President’s pronouncement, calling it “contradictory and unacceptable” that the Head of State is unilaterally declaring the basis for upcoming wage adjustments at the exact same time the Ministry of Public Service has formally requested additional time from the GPSU to commence formal negotiations.

Collective Bargaining vs. Unilateral Pronouncements

The GPSU emphasized that while the 2024–2025 Multi-Year Agreement delivered increases of 10 per cent in 2024 and 8 per cent in 2025, that framework lapsed at the end of last year and cannot legally or arbitrarily be extended to govern 2026:

Repeated Requests Since December 2025: In keeping with the terms of the 2024 accord, the union noted that as early as December 2025 , it wrote to the government requesting a review of the 2025 wage increases and calling for the immediate start of 2026 salary negotiations.

In keeping with the terms of the 2024 accord, the union noted that as early as , it wrote to the government requesting a review of the 2025 wage increases and calling for the immediate start of 2026 salary negotiations. Broken Monthly Meeting Commitment: The GPSU accused the administration of breaching its explicit obligation under the 2024 agreement to meet with the union on a monthly basis, resulting in nearly a full year of stalled talks.

The GPSU accused the administration of breaching its explicit obligation under the 2024 agreement to meet with the union on a monthly basis, resulting in nearly a full year of stalled talks. Constitutional & Statutory Mandate: Stressing that collective bargaining cannot be pre-empted by unilateral executive announcements, the union insisted that any 2026 salary adjustment must be properly negotiated in strict compliance with the 1987 Agreement for the Avoidance and Settlement of Disputes, the Constitution of Guyana, and applicable labour legislation.

‘Running Down the Clock’: Tax Impact on Retroactive Lump-Sum Payouts

Accusing the government of employing a deliberate stalling tactic amid an ongoing cost-of-living crisis, the GPSU highlighted how year-end delays directly erode workers’ take-home relief:

Budgeted Funds Withheld for 10 Months: Although the 2026 National Budget was passed in February, the union noted that funds already allocated for public servants have been withheld ten months later while genuine collective bargaining remains sidelined.

Although the was passed in February, the union noted that funds already allocated for public servants have been withheld ten months later while genuine collective bargaining remains sidelined. 25% Tax Clawback on Year-End Backpay: By running down the clock until the end of the calendar year, the government ensures that any retroactive salary adjustment backdated to January will be disbursed as a single lump sum and subjected to a 25 per cent tax deduction—effectively clawing back crucial financial relief workers needed months earlier to meet daily living costs.

Ethnographic Study Shows 31%–35% Household Income Shortfall

To ground negotiations in empirical data, the GPSU revealed that it previously submitted ethnographic research findings to the government documenting the acute financial strain facing public sector households:

Severe Monthly Deficit: The union’s research establishes that minimum-wage public service families with at least one child experience a monthly shortfall of 31 per cent to 35 per cent of their gross household income simply to cover basic necessities across food, housing, healthcare, and utilities.

The union’s research establishes that minimum-wage public service families with at least one child experience a monthly shortfall of of their gross household income simply to cover basic necessities across food, housing, healthcare, and utilities. Concrete Wage Benchmark: Noting that a 35 per cent increase would equate to approximately G$35,000 on a G$102,000 base salary, the GPSU stated that while even that adjustment falls short of a true living wage, it represents an essential step toward relieving severe household hardship.

Noting that a would equate to approximately on a base salary, the GPSU stated that while even that adjustment falls short of a true living wage, it represents an essential step toward relieving severe household hardship. No Government Counter-Proposal: Despite submitting its research and proposals proactively, the union reported that the government has still failed to table a formal counter-proposal—leaving dedicated public servants struggling daily to feed, house, and clothe their families while keeping essential state services running.