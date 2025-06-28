Saturday, June 28, 2025
HomeNewsGECOM SAYS NO TO USE OF JAGUAR FOR WIN PARTY,CHAIRMAN USED HER...
NewsPolitics

GECOM SAYS NO TO USE OF JAGUAR FOR WIN PARTY,CHAIRMAN USED HER TIE-BREAKING VOTE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
845

GECOM Rejects Jaguar Symbol for Azruddin Mohamed’s Political Party

By AntonioDey | HGP Nightly News

Georgetown, Guyana – Presidential candidate and businessman Azruddin Mohamed has confirmed that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has rejected his political party’s application to use the jaguar as its official symbol in the upcoming September 1, 2025, general and regional elections.

The decision came on Friday, following a tie-breaking vote cast by GECOM Chairperson, Retired Justice Claudette Singh, who ruled that the jaguar image — a prominent feature of Guyana’s Coat of Arms — is ineligible for political use.

Justice Singh cited the national importance of the image, pointing to Article 7 of the Constitution of Guyana, which mandates all citizens and residents to respect the nation’s symbols, including the national flag, Coat of Arms, anthem, pledge, and the Constitution itself.

Opposition-nominated GECOM Commissioner Vincent Alexander sharply criticized the ruling, stating that the Commission had again demonstrated “ineptitude and probably bias” in its handling of the matter. He questioned the logic of denying the “We Invest in Nationhood” party the jaguar symbol, calling the decision politically motivated and inconsistent.

Mohamed, whose party had submitted the jaguar to represent its values of strength, leadership, and national pride, previously expressed confidence that the logo would be approved, stating on Thursday:

“Come the 1st of July, I hope the logo should be approved — because this will be the first time if it’s refused.”

With the elections drawing near, this ruling adds fuel to ongoing debates over symbolism, political fairness, and constitutional interpretation.

Previous article
US RESTRICTS VISAS FOR SANCTIONED GUYANESE DRUG TRAFFICKERS, ‘SERVES AS A DETERRENT FOR CONTINUED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES’ – RUBIO
Next article
GUYANA DESERVES BETTER: DR. DEXTER TODD ENDORSES NORTON-FERNANDES TEAM
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

CARICOM SUMMIT FOR GUYANA IN JULY

PARENTS STAGE PROTEST AT PRIVATE SCHOOL