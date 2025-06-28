GECOM SAYS NO TO USE OF JAGUAR FOR WIN PARTY,CHAIRMAN USED HER TIE-BREAKING VOTE

GECOM Rejects Jaguar Symbol for Azruddin Mohamed’s Political Party

By AntonioDey | HGP Nightly News

Georgetown, Guyana – Presidential candidate and businessman Azruddin Mohamed has confirmed that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has rejected his political party’s application to use the jaguar as its official symbol in the upcoming September 1, 2025, general and regional elections.

The decision came on Friday, following a tie-breaking vote cast by GECOM Chairperson, Retired Justice Claudette Singh, who ruled that the jaguar image — a prominent feature of Guyana’s Coat of Arms — is ineligible for political use.

Justice Singh cited the national importance of the image, pointing to Article 7 of the Constitution of Guyana, which mandates all citizens and residents to respect the nation’s symbols, including the national flag, Coat of Arms, anthem, pledge, and the Constitution itself.

Opposition-nominated GECOM Commissioner Vincent Alexander sharply criticized the ruling, stating that the Commission had again demonstrated “ineptitude and probably bias” in its handling of the matter. He questioned the logic of denying the “We Invest in Nationhood” party the jaguar symbol, calling the decision politically motivated and inconsistent.

Mohamed, whose party had submitted the jaguar to represent its values of strength, leadership, and national pride, previously expressed confidence that the logo would be approved, stating on Thursday:

“Come the 1st of July, I hope the logo should be approved — because this will be the first time if it’s refused.”

With the elections drawing near, this ruling adds fuel to ongoing debates over symbolism, political fairness, and constitutional interpretation.

