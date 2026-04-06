GRIEF AND SHOCK AS GRANDMOTHER REVEALS HOW SHE FOUND CHILD AFTER BERBICE KILLING

HGP Nightly News – The grandmother of seven-year-old Isabella Dabadial has opened up about the devastating moment she went to the child’s Fyrish Road, Corentyne home and found her dead inside, after being alerted to a disturbing social media post made by the girl’s mother. Lalita Bridglall said several persons contacted her and told her that her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Shivpersaud, had made a troubling Facebook post earlier in the day.

Alarmed, she immediately tried reaching her daughter by phone, but got no response.

“So, twice I come in, I call into she phone, and I ain’t get no answer,” Bridglall recalled. With fear mounting, she made her way to the house. When she arrived, she noticed slippers outside and sensed that something was terribly wrong. “So, when I reach here, they had slippers on the road. So I tell them go and see,” she said. Bridglall said she then looked through a window and was confronted with a horrifying scene inside the house.

“So, I open the window, I open the window, see both of them,” she said. She recalled seeing Shivpersaud injured and bleeding, while there was no response from inside. “She end up and she was bleeding,” Bridglall said. The distraught grandmother said they tried desperately to get a response from the woman, but nothing happened. “We was trying to wake all of the mother, but she didn’t respond to us,” she said.

She also remembered seeing blood and what appeared to be wounds to Shivpersaud’s body. “Let me see, I see the thing with the bleeding. She cut up the back with a knife,” Bridglall said. Realising the gravity of the situation, she immediately raised an alarm. “A call for the neighbours, plenty neighbours come out, and we call the police,” she said. Asked whether her daughter had ever displayed such behaviour before, Bridglall responded, “No.”

As she reflected on Isabella’s life, the grieving grandmother described the seven-year-old as loving, cheerful and full of promise. Through tears, she spoke of a child who brought joy to those around her and spoke innocently about her future. “She always tell me, ‘Grandma, when I big, I will have to go on the stage. I will have to go to temples,’” Bridglall said. The loss, she said, has left her heartbroken. “She was so funny. She was so joyful to me. It break my heart,” the grandmother said.

Bridglall also remembered Isabella as a kind and special child whose presence lit up her life. “She was so kind,” she said. The child’s death has sent waves of grief through the Berbice community, as family members struggle to come to terms with the tragedy.

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