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NORTON DEMANDS APOLOGY, $500K FROM PRIMUS OVER FACEBOOK CLAIMS

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – A political dispute has erupted between two prominent figures after a legal demand was issued over alleged defamatory statements shared on social media.

Attorney-at-law Dexter Smartt, representing former Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton, has written to Opposition Member of Parliament Odessa Primus over comments posted on her personal Facebook page on January 30, 2026.

In the letter, Norton’s legal team claims the post contained “false and malicious” allegations suggesting that he had received or accepted money from Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo. The claim has been firmly rejected by Norton.

According to the correspondence, Norton, a senior figure within the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), believes the statements have caused significant damage to his reputation both in Guyana and abroad.

His attorneys further contend that the allegations could undermine his professional standing and potentially affect future opportunities, including possible work in academia.

Primus, who also serves as a sitting parliamentarian, is accused in the letter of making the claims without presenting any supporting evidence.

Norton’s legal representatives have demanded that the post be removed immediately, that a public apology be issued in the same forum where the statement appeared, and that compensation of $500,000 be paid.

The letter gives Primus 24 hours to comply with the demands, warning that legal proceedings will be initiated if the request is not met.

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