Monday, April 6, 2026
HomeArticlesHOME AFFAIRS MINISTER FLAGS GROWING CRISIS AS YOUNG LIVES ARE CAUGHT IN...
ArticlesCourtCrimeNewsPolitics

HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER FLAGS GROWING CRISIS AS YOUNG LIVES ARE CAUGHT IN CRIME

By HGPTV
0
154

HGP Nightly News – Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond has raised fresh concern over violent incidents involving young people, warning that Guyana is facing a serious problem as more children and teenagers become caught up in crime, either as victims or perpetrators.

Her remarks come against the backdrop of recent disturbing incidents, including the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old on Robb Street and the discovery of another teenager’s body behind the Marriott. While she said full reports on those two cases are still pending because investigations remain ongoing, Walrond made it clear that the broader issue has become too serious to ignore.

“The last two incidents that you mentioned, I’m yet to get a full report because investigations are still ongoing,” the minister said. Even so, she stressed that the pattern now emerging across the country is deeply troubling. Drawing on her past experience in the courts, Walrond said the issue strikes a personal chord.

“I sat as a magistrate for seven years, and most of those years, six and a half of seven of those years, was sitting as a juvenile magistrate, dealing with juveniles who were and minors, who were in contact with the law, who were in conflict with the law,” she said.

Walrond said it is painful to see young people lose their way so early in life, whether through violence, crime or harmful environments that derail their future. “It is an issue that is very near and dear,” she said. “It concerns me greatly when we see young people… being in conflict, in contact with the law, in this manner, prevents and derails their progress, real progress with them to become productive members of society.”

She said the problem extends beyond young offenders and includes those who are falling victim to violent crime. “Those who have been victims as well concerns me greatly,” Walrond said. The Home Affairs Minister revealed that the Government has already begun addressing the problem at a high level, with discussions involving the Commissioner of Police and other key ministries.

“At the level with the Commissioner of Police, we have sat down and we are looking at this problem in a wholesome manner,” she said.

She added that she has also been engaging the Ministers of Education and Human Services as part of a wider effort to respond to the crisis in a more coordinated way. “You’d see that I had engagements with the Minister of Education and the Minister of Human Services to be able to treat with this in a wholesome manner,” Walrond said.

According to the minister, the scale of the issue is now impossible to dismiss.

“We have way too many of crimes that are committed against young people because one is too many, against young people and being perpetrated by young people,” she said. “So we have an issue. We have a problem, and we have begin to tackle it.”

Walrond said some of the interventions now being rolled out will not be publicly disclosed, particularly measures involving schools, because revealing those details would not be wise. “Some of our interventions will not be able to be disclosed, especially in the school,” she said. “I don’t believe it’s prudent to disclose it in public, but we are working assiduously to address this issue.”

She said the Government is determined to ensure that children are not left vulnerable, whether in schools or in communities, and signaled that more targeted action will soon become visible. “We realize it’s a major issue. We don’t want our children being left vulnerable,” Walrond said.

She also stressed that solving the problem will require far more than enforcement alone, pointing to the need for stronger work at the community level. “There’s a lot of community work, a lot of community engagement is going to be needed,” she said.

Previous article
GRIEF AND SHOCK AS GRANDMOTHER REVEALS HOW SHE FOUND CHILD AFTER BERBICE KILLING
Next article
SEERAM, WHO BROKE RANKS WITH APNU, NOW HANDED KEY BORDER SECURITY ROLE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Nine-year-old found naked, lifeless inside of canal near home

Bottle of wine, quantity of improvised weapons among other prohibited items...