Monday, June 23, 2025
HomeNewsGRANGER SAYS RESIGNATIONS WERE DAMAGING BUT NOT DESTRUCTIVE, VOWS TO STAY WITH...
News

GRANGER SAYS RESIGNATIONS WERE DAMAGING BUT NOT DESTRUCTIVE, VOWS TO STAY WITH PNCR

By HGPTV
0
539

Former President and longstanding leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), David Granger, has described the recent wave of resignations from the party as “damaging, but not destructive.”

In an interview with Kaieteur News, Granger said he has no intention of walking away. “I shall never walk away from the hardworking members, especially the women and young people,” he stated. “There is no variableness, neither shadow of turning in my support for the People’s National Congress.”

His remarks come in the wake of three female MPs parting ways with the party: Geeta Chandan-Edmond, Amanza Walton-Desir, and Natasha Singh-Lewis. Each played a visible role in Parliament and had been seen as part of the PNCR’s next generation of leadership.

The resignations did not stop there. At the regional level, the PNCR lost its Region Four Vice Chairman, Daniel Seeram, as well as Daniel Sandy—another regional figure aligned with the party. Both men have since declared support for the governing People’s Progressive Party as it seeks re-election in September.

Granger described the series of resignations as “damaging, but not destructive.” He acknowledged that such departures can leave a mark, especially when they involve young leaders and women, but insisted they do not break the party.

He suggested that the recent exits were less about ideology and more about individual ambition. “Defections, despite their short-term shock effect, tend to be driven by private desires and personality clashes rather than by the determination to fulfil the legitimate expectations of the people from whom they expect electoral votes and money,” he said.

Still, Granger stressed that the internal issues prompting these resignations must be confronted. “The opposition parties need to address, not dismiss, the internal ‘push factors’ that triggered their decisions. Desertions are always likely to occur in Guyanese politics and, though undesirable, should not be unexpected.”

He warned that such moments can trigger a ripple effect. “It would be a serious error to discount the possibility of the ‘copycat’ effect of the departures,” he said, adding that defections may not win elections, “however notorious and well-timed,” but they do affect the morale of the electorate—particularly women voters.

As the countdown to the September 1 polls continues, Granger cautioned that more surprises could be in store. “Guyanese have endured turbulent weeks,” he said, “but more shocking events are likely to occur over the next ten long weeks ahead until E-Day.”

Previous article
OLD WOUNDS; NEW DOUBTS: PNC AND AFC LEADERS SPEAK ABOUT POLITICAL DIVIDE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

‘NASTY MAN’ TO BE SENTENCED WITHIN TWO WEEKS

TEMPORARY BRIDGE OPENED AT STRATHSPEY AFTER 48 HRS CLOSURE – NO...