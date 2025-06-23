Monday, June 23, 2025
INSIDE JOB? GUARD ALLEGEDLY STAGES BRAZEN $13M ROBBERY AT GAME LOUNGE
News

INSIDE JOB? GUARD ALLEGEDLY STAGES BRAZEN $13M ROBBERY AT GAME LOUNGE

By HGPTV
0
138

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery at the Fantasy Game Lounge inside Giftland Mall, Turkeyen, that saw over $13 million stolen—allegedly by the very person hired to provide security.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 22, 2025, when the establishment was closed to the public. Investigators say a 24-year-old security guard attached to Castle Security Services, who was on duty at the time, is the prime suspect in the robbery. The guard was armed with a service-issued 9mm pistol and 17 rounds of ammunition.

At the time of the incident, 21-year-old Raywat Sankar, a supervisor at the lounge, had stepped away from the cashier area to help a female colleague clean the floor. The two were alone in the space when the armed guard approached them.

Without warning, the suspect drew the firearm and fired a single shot into the air, demanding that Sankar open the electronic door leading to the cashier’s area. Fearing for their lives, Sankar complied.

The suspect then forced both employees into the cashier’s room, ordered Sankar to unlock the vault, and instructed him to place the contents—later confirmed to be G$13.1 million—into a garbage basket. He then left the building with the money.

Surveillance footage from Giftland Mall shows the man walking along the Giftland access road, turning west onto the Railway Embankment, and entering a waiting car bearing licence plate PZZ 5690. The vehicle then drove off in a westerly direction.

Police recovered a single 9mm spent shell at the scene. A search of the suspect’s home turned up no trace of the cash, and efforts to locate both him and the getaway vehicle have so far been unsuccessful.

The stolen money is the property of Sylvia Thomas, who operates the Fantasy Game Lounge.

Investigations are ongoing.

