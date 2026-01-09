Saturday, January 10, 2026
TINTED GLASS, UNLICENSED, UNINSURED: MOHAMED PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO TRAFFIC CHARGES

By HGPTV
HGP Nightly News – After being summoned to appear, Azruddin Mohamed was back before the Whim Magistrate’s Court on Friday, January 9, 2026, where he pleaded not guilty to a slate of traffic-related charges and walked out on bail totalling $65,000.

Mohamed, 38, of Lot 19 Public Road, Houston, East Bank Demerara, was originally charged on November 14, 2025 for offences listed as prohibited tinted glass, obscured identification mark, unlicensed motor vehicle, and uninsured motor vehicle. The case was called on several occasions, and Magistrate T. Hardy later ordered a summons for Mohamed to attend court on January 9.

When the matter was heard, the charges were read and Mohamed entered not guilty pleas across the board. Bail was then granted in separate amounts: $5,000 for prohibited tinted glass, $40,000 for the obscured ID mark allegation, $10,000 for the unlicensed motor vehicle charge, and $10,000 for the uninsured motor vehicle charge, bringing the total to $65,000.

The case has been postponed to January 30, 2026, when Mohamed is expected to return to court as the matter continues.

