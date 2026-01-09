Saturday, January 10, 2026
ERC OPENS PROBE INTO ALLEGED RACIAL REMARKS BY NAZAR MOHAMED AFTER VIDEO CIRCULATES ONLINE

By HGPTV
HGP Nightly News – A social media video now making the rounds has triggered official scrutiny from the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), which says it has launched an investigation into racial remarks allegedly made by businessman Nazar Mohamed.

In a press release dated January 9, 2026, the ERC said its Media Monitoring Unit flagged the video on January 8, 2026, describing the content as “concerning” and noting that the unit has captured and recorded the statements as part of its ongoing monitoring work.

The Commission stressed that remarks that promote ethnic hostility, prejudice, or discrimination fall squarely within the ERC’s constitutional mandate, and said the issue is now engaging the attention of the Commission’s Investigative Unit.

While offering no details on what was allegedly said, the ERC emphasised that the matter will be handled in keeping with established protocols that honour due process and fairness, and assured that the public will be updated as the investigation continues.

The ERC also reiterated its broader mission, saying it remains committed to fostering harmony, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence among Guyana’s ethnic groups.

GRA ORDERS MOHAMED’S LAND CRUISER TURNED OVER TO POLICE — SECURITY FEATURES TO BE REMOVED
HGPTV
